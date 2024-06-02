DoT Considering Using Balloons, Drones for 5G Networks During Emergencies: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Highlights

  • The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is reportedly considering using balloons and drones to ensure 5G connectivity during emergencies.
  • Telecom infrastructure can be damaged or power supply can be disrupted during emergencies.
  • DoT wants to solve this issue with the help of balloons and drones.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is reportedly considering using balloons and drones to ensure 5G connectivity during emergencies. Telecom infrastructure can be damaged or power supply can be disrupted during emergencies. At such a time, telecom operators find it hard to bring their networks online quickly. DoT wants to solve this issue with the help of balloons and drones. They can be used in areas where the telecom infra is damaged and can act as a temporary measure until telcos bring back their regular infrastructure to a working position.




According to an ET report, the telecom department will hold trials in the coming months to check the efficacy of this initiative. The trials are expected to be completed by June next year and a final decision is expected only then.

Setting up new mobile sites in disaster-stricken areas is hard and time-consuming. DoT believes that the use of drones and balloons can prove to be a much better solution. DoT has a disaster management unit which is tasked with ensuring mobile network connectivity during and after disasters. This wing of the DoT is also responsible for sending timely messages/warnings/alerts about potential disasters to the consumers.

The central government has already mandated the sharing of networks between telcos whenever there's a disaster to ensure everyone is connected. Power outages have been one of the most common problems for the telcos during disasters. The government has asked the telcos to ensure that they have power backups ready in case of an emergency.

Further, telcos have to keep an extra inventory of portable base stations and satellite equipment to be used during disasters to bring back disrupted connectivity as soon as possible.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

