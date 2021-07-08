BSNL Offers Much Better 60 Days Plan than Vi, Jio, and Airtel

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently launched a Rs 447 plan for its users. Catching up with the trend, BSNL is going to allow users to consume all the data offered with this plan without any daily fair usage policy (FUP) limits. This plan has been launched by the state-run telecom operator to ensure that it doesn’t stay behind the likes of Vodafone Idea (Vi), Reliance Jio, and Bharti Airtel. While comparing, I found that BSNL’s Rs 447 plan is much better than the same plan that Jio, Vi and Airtel offer. Let’s take a look at these plans individually.

BSNL Rs 447 Plan

The Rs 447 plan from BSNL comes with a validity of 60 days and offers users 100GB of total data without any daily data restrictions. Further, users get 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling for the entire validity, along with an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Eros Now Entertainment Services.

Reliance Jio Rs 447 Plan

Reliance Jio offers its Rs 447 plan with 50GB of total data for 60 days. There is unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day offered to the users along with a free subscription of the Jio apps – JioNews, JioSecurity, JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioTV. Users aren’t limited by any daily restrictions on data usage.

Vodafone Idea Rs 447 Plan

Vodafone Idea offers its Rs 447 plan with identical benefits as that of Reliance Jio’s prepaid plan. Vi offers customers 50GB of data for 60 days, and there is no daily data restriction on this plan as well. There is unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan, too, and users get a free subscription to the Vi Movies & TV Classic.

Bharti Airtel Rs 456 Plan

Bharti Airtel offers a similar plan but for Rs 456, which is Rs 9 more than the Rs 447 plans mentioned above. The benefit offered by Airtel is 50GB of data (can be used without daily restrictions) for 60 days, along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There are Airtel Thanks benefits included as well.

BSNL’s Plan is Much Better!

Solely, in terms of benefits, the 60 days plan from BSNL is much better than what Jio, Vi, and Airtel are offering. BSNL offers exactly double data than the private operators and that too with the same benefits coupled with an OTT subscription as well. As for the private operators, there’s hardly any difference between their plans. The only notable difference here between the plan from BSNL and the plans from the private operators in the presence of PAN-India 4G networks. BSNL users can purchase this awesome plan but won’t get 4G speeds anyway.