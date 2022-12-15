BSNL 5 Medium Term Voice and Data Vouchers that You Can Buy Today

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-owned company, offers 3G services to customers around India. Despite facing fierce competition from Jio, Airtel, and other providers, the telecom operator has provided services for many years and will continue to do so. There is a sizeable selection of plans offered by BSNL. Given that there is no 4G, the range of BSNL data plans is also rather amazing. However, the 2G and 3G plans are what Indian Telecom predominantly sells. As of right now, their 3G speeds are still not far behind 4G bands. We shall examine the five medium-term voice and data vouchers offered by BSNL in this article.

BSNL Rs 439 Plan

For customers who only require voice calling services rather than data balance, the Rs 439 plan from BSNL will be useful. Unlimited voice calls and a total of 300 SMS are included in the Rs 439 plan. This plan has a 90-day usage limit for the user. However, this plan does not provide any sort of data benefit.

BSNL Rs 485 Plan

The Rs 485 plan from BSNL includes 100 SMS each day in addition to unlimited local and STD calls. In addition, members will receive 1.5GB of data per day. The Rs 485 prepaid plan has a 90-day validity period. It should be noted that with this plan, the speed is decreased to 40 Kbps after the FUP (Fair-Usage-Policy) data limit has been reached. Moreover, this plan does not offer any OTT perks.

BSNL Rs 499 Plan

A validity period of 80 days is available with the BSNL Rs 499 prepaid plan. This plan offers 2GB of daily data and gives 100 SMS per day. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls and enables a subscriber to set up a tune instead of the default ring. In addition to this, the plan offers its subscribers with some other advantages, such as a subscription to the Zing app and Eros Now.

BSNL Rs 599 Plan

The BSNL Rs 599 prepaid plan offers 5GB daily data with 84 days validity. After the exhaustion of the FUP data limit, the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps. Additionally, the plan provides 100 SMS each day. Along with limitless midnight data and access to Zing, the plan also gives access to unlimited calls per day.

BSNL Rs 769 Plan

The BSNL Rs 769 plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day. A 90-day validity term applies to this plan. There are additional benefits bundled with the plan, including Challenges Arena games, Eros Now Entertainment, Lystn Podcast Services, Hardy Mobile Game service, Lokdhun, and Zing. Post the consumption of FUP data, the speed will be reduced to 40 Kbps.