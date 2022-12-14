BSNL Funds Were Diverted by Certain Ministers: Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw said in Lok Sabha that the relief package announced by the Modi government would completely transform the telecom company. With this, the minister also said that the time has changed, and BSNL will soon launch 4G and 5G networks in India. BSNL will become the only telecom operator in India that is launching 4G with homegrown equipment.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has not been able to roll out 4G yet.
  • BSNL was used as a cash cow.
  • BSNL will make a comeback, suggests Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has not been able to roll out 4G yet. The state-run telco has faced a lot of hardships because of the absence of 4G. However, recently the Modi government announced a Rs 1.64 lakh crore relief package for BSNL. The relief package covers several areas, such as restructuring of debt, 4G capex, and more to help the telco. Ashwini Vaishnaw, union telecom minister of India, recently said that BSNL was used as a cash cow by certain ministers.

Vaishnaw Says the Time has Changed for BSNL

According to a PTI report, Vaishnaw said in Lok Sabha that the relief package announced by the Modi government would completely transform the telecom company. With this, the minister also said that the time has changed, and BSNL will soon launch 4G and 5G networks in India. BSNL will become the only telecom operator in India that is launching 4G with homegrown equipment.

As per Vaishnaw, certain political parties during the time of UPA rule are the reason why BSNL went through a bad phase. The minister said that a lot of funds were diverted. BSNL was used as a cash cow by ministers sitting on the other side of the aisle, said Vaishnaw in Lok Sabha.

He didn't name any of the ministers or the political party directly. Vaishnaw talked about how mobile data is available at one of the most affordable rates in India, which is below Rs 20 currently for each GB.

BSNL has been merged with Bharat Broadband Nigam Limited (BBNL) as part of the vision for the company's future growth. The government has also reserved the 5G spectrum for BSNL so that the state-run telco can start offering 5G services as soon as it is ready.

Vaishnaw had earlier said that BSNL could launch 5G in a matter of seven months once it launches 4G. This means that if things stay on track for BSNL, we could see both 4G and 5G from BSNL in 2023 itself.

