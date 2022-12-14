5 Riveting Cop Thrillers to Watch on OTT Platforms

Cop thrillers are one of the best genres when deciding what to watch on OTT. Here are some of the best options available on OTT platforms if you're seeking a thrilling movie to watch this weekend. We have included some names from platforms such as Netflix, Zee5, and Disney+ Hotstar. Check out the list below.

HIT: The First Case

HIT: The First Case is a successful remake of the well-liked Telugu movie of the same name from 2020. The movie, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the key roles, follows the life of Vikram, a 32-year-old police officer. The stakes increase when a girl named Preethi inexplicably vanishes in Hyderabad, and Vikram is tasked with cracking the case at all costs while he is also struggling with his own tragic history.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ugly

The movie "Ugly," which stars Ronit Roy, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Rahul Bhat, tells the tale of Rahul, a struggling actor, as he looks for his daughter Kali after she goes missing. Soon, he and Bose, her stepfather and a police officer, start blaming one another for kidnapping her. Upon release, the movie was well-received by viewers and critics, becoming a cult favourite.

Where to watch: Zee5

Article 15

Article 15 tells the narrative of an upright city-bred police officer who launches an attack on the caste system when caste-based prejudice and other crimes are rejected in rural India. Ayushmann Khurrana plays the protagonist in the movie, which will grip viewers until the very end and familiarize them with the awful state of rural civilization.

Where to watch: Netflix

Talvar

The movie "Talvar," which starred the late Irrfan Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma, tells the tale of a seasoned officer who must deal with three divergent viewpoints regarding a gruesome double homicide. The parents who are accused of killing their teenage daughter are the main suspects in this convoluted case. It is packed with high-octane twists and turns.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Operation Parindey

The plot of Operation Parindey is based on the 2016 jailbreak in which six inmates managed to escape from the safest jail in Delhi. Monty Singh, the leader of the inmates, is planning a significant terrorist attack on the nation. Manoj is charged with finding Monty Singh and stopping him. Amit Sadh and Rahul Dev play major parts in the movie.

Where to watch: Zee5