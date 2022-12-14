5 Unconventional Hollywood Films to See on OTT

There is a following for Hollywood's eccentric films. Take a look at some movies that combine humour with action! Hollywood films are a huge feast for the eyes and the mind because of their rich content and cutting-edge VFX. But other films simply endure as classics because they stand out from the rest of the action, romance, and comedy movies that are produced on a massive scale each year.

These unconventional Hollywood films are available to stream on OTT:

The Man from U.N.C.L.E

The Man from U.N.C.L.E., a movie directed by Guy Ritchie and based on the same-named television series, was made available by Warner Bros. It is about the conflict between Nazi, KGB, and CIA agents during the Cold War between the US and Russia in the 1960s, and how a KGB and CIA agent joins forces with another to fight against the Nazi power.

Where to watch: Netflix

Kingsman The Secret Service

This espionage action comedy film from the Kingsman film series debuted in 2014 and is based on the same-named comic book by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar. It centers on the recruiting of the main character, Garry, and his training at a clandestine spy organization called Kingsman, as well as how Garry approaches a challenging job in his unique, hilarious manner.

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

The Raid

This Indonesian action film, starring Iko Uwais, tells the story of an elite squad tasked with breaking into a tower situated in one of Jakarta's shantytowns. Rama, played by Iko, is a member of the crew that controls this particular high-rise building and is controlled by a cunning drug lord.

Where to watch: Netflix

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

This biographical action film, directed and produced by Michael Bay, is based on the same-titled book by Mitchell Zuckoff. The six members of the Annex Security Team, who put up a valiant battle to defend the American diplomatic facility in the Libyan town of Benghazi against repeated attacks by terrorists, are at the center of the movie's plot.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime

The Old Guard

It tells the tale of a group of immortal mercenaries who go on a vengeance mission and is based on a comic book of the same name. Due to the success of the original superhero film, a sequel is currently being made.

Where to watch: Netflix