Best 4G Plans With 28 Days Validity From Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL

There are multiple plans that come with a validity of 28 days from Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi), BSNL, and Airtel

December 5th, 2020
    Prepaid plans come with a range of validity periods. You can get a prepaid plan with a validity of as long as 1 year and as short as 28 days or lesser. If you are looking for the best 4G plans which come with a validity of 28 days, then you have come to the right place. There are multiple plans that come with a validity of 28 days from Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi), BSNL, and Airtel. But we are going to be focusing on the plans which are the best in the category — read ahead to find out more about the plans.

    Jio Rs 249 Plan

    It is one of the best plans you can go for if you are looking for a prepaid plan with 28 days of validity and ton of benefits. This plan ships with 2GB daily fair usage policy (FUP) data and offers users unlimited calling in addition to 1,000 FUP minutes for Jio to non-Jio calling. There is also 100 SMS/day included in the plan with a complimentary subscription of all the Jio apps.

    Airtel Rs 249 Plan

    The Rs 249 plan from Airtel ships with 1.5GB daily data along with unlimited voice calling to any network within India. There is 100 SMS/day included with benefits such as a free subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, Free Hellotunes, 1 year worth Shaw Academy, and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transaction.

    Vodafone Idea Rs 249 Plan

    The Rs 249 prepaid plans from Vi also comes with a validity of 28 days. The user gets 1.5GB daily data along with unlimited calling to any network within India and 100 SMS/day. There is over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Vi Movies & TV also included in the plan. However, there are two more offers provided to the user with this plan. The first one is the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ and the second one is extra 5GB data through the app.

    BSNL Rs 187 Plan

    The cheapest in the list is the Rs 187 plan from BSNL. It offers users 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling (250 FUP minutes everyday) and 100 SMS/day. There are no OTT benefits included in this plan. It also comes with a validity of 28 days.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

