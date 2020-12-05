Broadband Internet Connection Can Help You Build Your Own Entertainment Network, Here is How

Nowadays entertainment isn’t what it was until a few months back. You can’t go to movies that freely now, since, at most of the places the theatres are not functional and at places where they are, two people can’t sit together. However, there is another way of being entertained, and it is to build your own home entertainment network. The best way of doing so is first getting a high-speed broadband internet connection. Without a high-speed internet connection, however great your entertainment system might be, you won’t be able to enjoy with all the buffering and lagging of videos. Read ahead to find out how you can build a great entertainment network for yourself in your home only.

Things to Do While Building an Entertainment Network in Home

The first thing that you have to do is get a state of the art wireless router. To enable good and efficient internet connectivity across multiple devices in your home, you need a powerful router. Old routers generally don’t get firmware updates and can’t even carry gigabit speeds through them. Thus if you are setting up a home entertainment network, first get a router which can help you out with your internet demands. Ensure that any router that you go for is a dual-band or a tri-band router.

The second thing that you need to do is get a great internet plan. Without a good internet plan, you are left with nothing, even if you have a modern router. Choose your internet service provider (ISP) carefully and pick a plan which has over-the-top (OTT) benefits. You will have to purchase the OTT subscriptions anyway. Thus it would be better if you got them with your plan in the first place.

The third thing that you have to do is get a large LED screen TV. But ensure that the TV has a range of connectivity options or else it will be rendered useless. It is best to go with an Android TV or any Smart TV which can support OTT platforms. You can also get Amazon’s Fire TV Stick or any other Android TV stick or an Android Set-Top Box in case you are getting a regular large screen LED TV.

The fourth thing that you should focus on while building an entertainment network at your home is getting a solid home theatre system. A home theatre system is the core of your entertainment experience. Great visuals are nothing if not complemented by a great sound experience. There are multiple sound systems which can give you the experience of surround sound and come with the support of Dolby Atmos.

The fifth and the last thing is that you have to get multiple OTT subscriptions if you don’t have them already. In case your broadband plan doesn’t come with OTT subscriptions, then you will have to purchase them on your own. Some of the recommended OTT platforms are Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and Apple TV+.