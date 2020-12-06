Vodafone Idea Entertainment Packs for Prepaid Users: What Exactly Are They?

Vodafone Idea is slowly going back to the good-old-days when we used to have a separate prepaid plan for almost every service. As per the latest information available on Vodafone Idea’s website, the telco has brought a slew of prepaid plans priced under Rs 100 like Caller Tunes pack, Games Pack, Sports Pack, Contest Pack and Star Talk Time Pack. All these plans are aimed at providing different services. For example, the Caller Tunes pack allows users to set a caller tune for free along with unlimited song change option for a certain period. All these plans fall under the company’s ‘Entertainment’ category. Continue reading to know more about the Vi Entertainment plans for prepaid users in detail.

Vodafone Idea Caller Tunes Pack: Benefits Detailed

Starting with the Vi Caller Tunes pack, it comes in two denominations- Rs 47 and Rs 78. The telco says the Rs 47 and Rs 78 plans offer free caller tunes with unlimited song change option for 28 days and 89 days respectively. Vi customers recharging these plans can download the ‘Vi callertunes‘ app from Google Play Store and Apple App Store to set or modify the caller tune.

Vodafone Idea Games Pack: Benefits Detailed

Moving on, we have a couple of ‘Games Pack.’ The first one is the standard Games Pack priced at Rs 32 and the second one is the ‘Games Long Validity’ priced at Rs 62. These plans offer free access to over 200 popular ad-free games for 28 days. As for the details on how to avail the service, users can go to live.vodafone.in/games from your Vi mobile app or type the word GAMES and send it as an SMS to 199. After sending an SMS, you will receive an SMS with a link to the portal.

Vodafone Idea Sports Pack: Benefits Detailed

The Vi Sports Packs are priced at Rs 42 and Rs 72 with benefits for 28 days and 89 days respectively. With these Sports Pack, Vi customers can stay tuned to their favourite sports like Cricket, Football, Tennis, Badminton, Formula 1, Hockey and more via SMS. The pack is available for subscription by dialling 545454(toll-free) or by recharging the plans on the mobile app or website.

Vodafone Idea Contest Pack: Benefits Detailed

The Contest Packs from Vodafone Idea are available at Rs 43 and Rs 73. They come with 28 days and 89 days validity, similar to other Entertainment plans from Vodafone Idea. Users can recharge the Contest Pack to stand a chance for winning recharge & gold vouchers and more.

Vodafone Idea Star Talk Pack: Benefits Detailed

Lastly, we have the ‘Star Talk’ packs priced at Rs 52 and Rs 103. As the name itself suggests, with these packs, Vi users can talk to their favourite stars live, irrespective of wherever you are. Vi also allows the users to chat with the stars and listen in to their conversations. It is a voice-based chat service that can be activated by dialling a toll-free number- 533333 or can be recharged via Vi’s website or mobile app.