AP Fiber Revised Triple Play Broadband Plans for Home Users Start at Rs 204

Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet or AP Fiber has revised its broadband plans in Andhra Pradesh state. The revised broadband plans now start at just Rs 204 and they go all the way up to Rs 2,999, providing 100 Mbps speeds and up to 2TB of FUP limit every month. AP Fiber is providing broadband plans for both individual Homes and Institutions/Private Offices. The broadband plans for Home users also ship with television channels since they are part of the company’s Triple Play scheme. AP Fiber, as the name itself suggests, is a PSU owned and run by the government of Andhra Pradesh. Right now, the AP Fiber is providing services in 13 cities and it is rapidly expanding the service availability to other cities as well.

AP Fiber Updated Home Broadband Plans Start at Just Rs 204

Talking about the broadband plans aimed at the Home users, they start at just Rs 204 and go all the way up to Rs 599. Since AP Fiber is a budget broadband service provider, it isn’t offering high-speed premium broadband plans to the home users. The AP Fiber Basic plan priced at Rs 204 (excluding taxes) offers 250 channels, 15 Mbps speeds, 1 Mbps after FUP speeds and 50GB data for one month.

The AP Fiber Home Essential plan costs Rs 299 per month and ships with 250 Cable TV channels, 30 Mbps speeds, 3 Mbps after FUP speeds and 75GB of data per month. The Standard Triple Play plan also comes with 250 Cable TV channels, but the broadband speeds are 50 Mbps upload+download, 100GB FUP limit and 5 Mbps after FUP speeds.

Lastly, for the Home users, there’s the AP Fiber Premium plan priced at Rs 599 per month; This plan offers a user 50 Mbps speeds, 10 Mbps after FUP speeds and 200GB of FUP limit every month. The prices of the plans mentioned above are exclusive of taxes.

As you can see, the Triple Play plans from AP Fiber also ship with 250 Cable TV channels which are included in the same package price. Essentially, users get a broadband plan along with monthly Cable TV subscription at no extra cost.

AP Fiber Plans for Institutions/Private Offices Detailed

Besides the Home broadband plans, AP Fiber is also providing separate plans to Institutions/Private Offices available in the state. The AP Fiber Basic plan for institutions is priced at Rs 999 and it offers 100 Mbps speeds with 400GB FUP limit. The AP Fiber Standard pack costs Rs 1,499 and offers the same 100 Mbps speeds with 800GB FUP limit. Lastly, the Premium plan costs Rs 2,499 per month for 100 Mbps speeds and 2TB of FUP limit. All the three plans come with after FUP speeds of 1 Mbps and these are not part of Triple Play plans from AP Fiber, so there’s no Cable TV service offered.

Tip- MSRS Reddy