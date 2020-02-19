Samsung Galaxy A71 Price in India Tipped to Be Rs 29,999

The Galaxy A71 will give a tough fight to the upcoming Vivo V19 Pro which is expected to launch in the first week of March

By February 19th, 2020 AT 9:31 AM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment
    Highlights
    • The Galaxy A71 is rumoured to launch in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
    • The handset is expected to cost Rs 29,999 in India
    • Key features of Galaxy A71 include 4500mAh battery, 64MP quad-camera setup and Snapdragon 730 SoC

    Samsung Galaxy A71, which is expected to launch in India later today, will come in single 8GB+128GB variant at a price of Rs 29,999. It will be a reasonable price for the smartphone since it features Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset, 64MP quad-camera setup, Super AMOLED screen and a beefy 4500mAh battery. The Galaxy A71 will succeed the Galaxy A70s in India which was also launched at a price of Rs 29,999. Samsung is also expected to add some ‘Make for India’ features as well. The first sale of the device is rumoured to take place on February 24. The South Korean smartphone giant will also launch the Galaxy M31 with a whopping 6000mAh battery on February 25. The Galaxy A series so far is exclusive to the offline market, while the Galaxy M series is aimed at the online market. But Samsung is also said to make the upcoming Galaxy M devices available in the offline market.

    Samsung Galaxy A71: Rumoured Price in India

    The Galaxy A71 is an upper mid-range smartphone from Samsung taking on the Vivo’s V series of phones. The Galaxy A71 will give a tough fight to the upcoming Vivo V19 Pro which is expected to launch in the first week of March. As per a 91mobiles report, the Galaxy A71 will be launched in an 8GB+128GB storage model, priced at Rs 29,999. Notably, the Galaxy A70s was also launched at the same price last year, but it is now retailing for around Rs 26,000.

    Samsung Galaxy A71: Specifications and Features

    Talking about the specifications of the Galaxy A71, the phone flaunts a massive 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner and Infinity-O style notch. Underneath, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB.

    Cameras on the Samsung Galaxy A71 include a 64MP primary sensor on the rear side, paired with a 12MP ultrawide angle lens, 5MP macro sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, the Galaxy A71 features a 32MP selfie camera. The handset will run Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 out of the box, and it will be backed by a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

    The Galaxy A71 is said to arrive in four colour options- Prism Crush Black, Silver, Blue, and Pink.

    Source91mobiles
    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    AP Fiber Revised Triple Play Broadband Plans for Home Users Start at Rs 204

    Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet or AP Fiber has revised its broadband plans in Andhra Pradesh state. The revised broadband plans...

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy A71 Price in India Tipped to Be Rs 29,999

    Samsung Galaxy A71, which is expected to launch in India later today, will come in single 8GB+128GB variant at a...

    module-4-img

    Jio Broadband Users Can Choose Rs 199 Weekly Pack Over Monthly Plan to Get 10 Times More Data

    Reliance JioFiber, which entered the broadband market with an aim to achieve 50 million users in the first year of...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    New Dish TV Users Get Lifetime Warranty for Set-Top Box

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped to Start at Rs 15,999

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 8 Pro Likely to Offer IP68 Water and Dust Resistance

    module-4-img

    BSNL 4G: Spectrum Allocation, Tariff Plans and List of Eligible Circles