Jio Broadband Users Can Choose Rs 199 Weekly Pack Over Monthly Plan to Get 10 Times More Data

Highlights Reliance Jio is offering a weekly standalone pack of Rs 199

The Rs 199 plan ships with 1TB data and seven days validity

Reliance Jio plans under Rs 1,500 are not-so-competitive when compared to those of other ISPs

Reliance JioFiber, which entered the broadband market with an aim to achieve 50 million users in the first year of starting operations, is currently facing a major setback with sub-par tariff plans. JioFiber users who were part of the Preview offer are disconnecting the service and choosing local ISPs because of the FUP limit they are providing right now. However, there’s a small trick with which JioFiber customers can get 5TB of data every month by paying Rs 1,170 for 35 days. Yes, a lot of JioFiber users are already following this method to avoid the poor FUP limit of monthly broadband plans. A few weeks ago, we reported the introduction of JioFiber Rs 199 weekly plan that offers 1TB data for one week, and it can be activated as a standalone plan as well.

JioFiber Rs 199 Weekly Plan for 30 Days Costs Rs 1,053 and Offers 4.5TB Data

So if a user recharges the Rs 199 plan for five times, then the overall charges including taxes would be Rs 1,170 only and they get a whopping 5TB of data. For the unaware, the benefits of the Rs 199 weekly standalone plan include 100 Mbps speeds, after FUP speeds of 1 Mbps and 1TB or 1000GB high-speed data. Earlier, the same plan used to provide just 100GB of data for one week, but Jio has modified it to offer 1TB of data benefit.

For 30 days, the charges of the plan, including taxes will be Rs 1,053 and users can enjoy 4.5TB. Since JioFiber is not allowing users to recharge the plan for anything less than a week, users have to calculate for five weeks which comes around Rs 1,170.

Besides the 100 Mbps speed limit, JioFiber’s Rs 199 weekly plan is a better overall option over the monthly plans. For instance, if a user opts for the Rs 1,299 JioFiber Gold plan, then the monthly charges will be Rs 1,299+18% GST, and in return, they get 250 Mbps speeds up to 750GB per month (for the first six months after which the data limit will be 500GB per month). As you can clearly see, the FUP limit is on the lower side. So if you are someone who can live with 100 Mbps speeds, we suggest you choose the Rs 199 plan itself. For the JioFiber users who are on Rs 699 and Rs 849 plans, the Rs 199 weekly plan is the best option. The only hassle with this option is users have to recharge every week and there’s no auto-renew being on offer right now.

JioFiber Broadband Plans See No Revision Even After Poor Response

Reliance Jio announced JioFiber tariff plans in August 2019 and received a lot of criticism for not being competitive in the sector. There were a lot of expectations from the brand, but it did not manage to reach. For example, JioFiber is providing just 150GB of FUP and 100 Mbps speeds for new users with the Rs 699 plan. On the other hand, Airtel Xstream Fibre has a Rs 799 plan with 150GB data limit and 100 Mbps speeds, but the ISP is at least providing the option of getting unlimited data every month by paying Rs 299 more.

JioFiber user base will not see a major increase with the current broadband plans on offer. As of November 30, 2019, JioFiber subscriber base was 0.83 million, and it will be interesting to see how much of increase we will see in the coming months.