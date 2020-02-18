Highlights DoT looking for a clear roadmap required for 5G trials

The telecom department will hold a meeting with telcos and gear makers on February 20

Smartphone brands are gearing up for 5G handset launch in India

We are into the second month of 2020 and there is no update on when the 5G spectrum auction will happen. However, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is constantly pushing telecom operators to conduct 5G field trials in the country. A new ET Telecom report now says that the DoT will meet telcos and telecom gear makers on February 20 to discuss the roadmap for conducting 5G field trials in India. As you might be aware of, DoT already asked telcos to submit applications for conducting 5G field trials and the report also says all the telcos have successfully submitted required applications. The deadline to submit applications was January 15 after a brief extension given by DoT.

DoT Seeks Roadmap for 5G Field Trials in India

“DoT has asked telcos to give presentations on 5G preparedness and use cases. Telcos will give presentations with their technology partners,” said a person aware of the matter to ET Telecom. DoT has been pushing telcos for conducting 5G field trials in India. We are not sure when the 5G spectrum auction will happen in the country, but the field trials will be the first step towards bringing fifth-generation network services.

Furthermore, telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and BSNL submitted their applications for 5G field trials back in January itself. State-run telco chose ZTE to conduct 5G trials, whereas Reliance Jio will team up with South Korean telecom gear maker Samsung to execute the same.

Coming to top telcos Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, they will conduct trials in the country with Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei and ZTE. After having a proper roadmap, the DoT will allocate the trial spectrum to both TSPs (Telecom Service Providers) and the licensees.

Smartphone Brands Gearing Up to Launch 5G Mobiles in India

While there’s no clear idea when the full-fledged 5G spectrum auction will happen in India, smartphone brands are already banking on India’s First 5G Smartphone hype. iQOO, which is entering India later this month, was supposed to bring the country’s first 5G device with Snapdragon 865 SoC. However, Realme sprung a surprise and revealed that it would be launching the Realme X50 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 65W fast charging and 5G support in India on February 24, a day ahead of the iQOO 5G phone launch in the country.