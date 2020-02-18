Highlights The Redmi Note 8 Pro base variant picked up Rs 1,000 price cut

The base variant offers 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage

Xiaomi did not confirm whether the price cut is a permanent one or a temporary one

Xiaomi seems to have permanently slashed the price of Redmi Note 8 Pro in India. The base variant of the Note 8 Pro with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is now available at Rs 13,999, whereas the other two variants are retailing at the launch prices of Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. Xiaomi did not confirm whether it is a permanent price cut or not, but the Redmi India Twitter handle says the handset is discounted during ‘Mobiles Bonanza’ sale. The price cut is on the cards since the Note 8 Pro is now four months old. Notably, Xiaomi increased the price of Redmi Note 8 base variant by Rs 500 to Rs 10,499 due to issues in the supply chain. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is available for purchase via Mi.com and Amazon India.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Price in India Cut

The Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in October 2019 at a starting price of Rs 14,999. Now, the base variant of the handset is available at Rs 13,999. Notably, the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available at Rs 15,999, while the 8GB+128GB can be picked up via Rs 17,999. The base variant of the Note 8 Pro offers 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The price cut is effective across Amazon and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro: Specifications and Features

With the new price of Rs 13,999, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is unbeatable in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment. As for the specifications, the phone sports a 6.55-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with HDR support. Even after four months of launch, it is the only phone in India to offer the powerful MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, that works in tandem with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset also has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is known for the best mid-range hardware and the cameras won’t disappoint as well. The phone rocks 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor, paired with an 8MP ultrawide angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The device is currently running MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie, and it’s expected to pick up the Android 10 update very soon. Lastly, Xiaomi has added a 4500mAh battery which can be fuelled via the 18W fast charger that comes bundled inside the retail box.