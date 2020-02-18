Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Base Variant Now Available at Rs 13,999

With the new price of Rs 13,999, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is unbeatable in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment as it offers features like MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 64MP quad-camera system and a 4500mAh battery

By February 18th, 2020 AT 7:50 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment
    Highlights
    • The Redmi Note 8 Pro base variant picked up Rs 1,000 price cut
    • The base variant offers 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage
    • Xiaomi did not confirm whether the price cut is a permanent one or a temporary one

    Xiaomi seems to have permanently slashed the price of Redmi Note 8 Pro in India. The base variant of the Note 8 Pro with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is now available at Rs 13,999, whereas the other two variants are retailing at the launch prices of Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. Xiaomi did not confirm whether it is a permanent price cut or not, but the Redmi India Twitter handle says the handset is discounted during ‘Mobiles Bonanza’ sale. The price cut is on the cards since the Note 8 Pro is now four months old. Notably, Xiaomi increased the price of Redmi Note 8 base variant by Rs 500 to Rs 10,499 due to issues in the supply chain. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is available for purchase via Mi.com and Amazon India.

    xiaomi-redmi-note8pro-base-variant

    Redmi Note 8 Pro Price in India Cut

    The Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in October 2019 at a starting price of Rs 14,999. Now, the base variant of the handset is available at Rs 13,999. Notably, the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available at Rs 15,999, while the 8GB+128GB can be picked up via Rs 17,999. The base variant of the Note 8 Pro offers 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The price cut is effective across Amazon and Mi.com.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro: Specifications and Features

    With the new price of Rs 13,999, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is unbeatable in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment. As for the specifications, the phone sports a 6.55-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with HDR support. Even after four months of launch, it is the only phone in India to offer the powerful MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, that works in tandem with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset also has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

    The Redmi Note 8 Pro is known for the best mid-range hardware and the cameras won’t disappoint as well. The phone rocks 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor, paired with an 8MP ultrawide angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The device is currently running MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie, and it’s expected to pick up the Android 10 update very soon. Lastly, Xiaomi has added a 4500mAh battery which can be fuelled via the 18W fast charger that comes bundled inside the retail box.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    5G in India: DoT Schedules Meeting With Telcos and Equipment Makers to Discuss Roadmap for Trials

    We are into the second month of 2020 and there is no update on when the 5G spectrum auction will...

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Base Variant Now Available at Rs 13,999

    Xiaomi seems to have permanently slashed the price of Redmi Note 8 Pro in India. The base variant of the...

    module-4-img

    Trai Drafts Regulation to Remove 50 Paise Charges on SMSes After Daily Limit of 100

    The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) today released a draft Telecommunication Tariff (65th Amendment) Order, 2020 on “Regulation of...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL 4G: Spectrum Allocation, Tariff Plans and List of Eligible Circles

    module-4-img

    Realme X50 Pro 5G to Become First 5G Phone in India, Launch Scheduled on February 24

    module-4-img

    Airtel and Vodafone Idea Estimates of AGR Dues Differ from DoT By Half

    module-4-img

    itel Vision 1 With Waterdrop Notch and 4000mAh Battery Launched at Rs 5,499