Tata Sky Offering 30 Days of Free Trial Service to New Binge Users

Tata Sky Binge is one of the unique offerings from the DTH operator till date. Even after the launch Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV Set-Top Box, Tata Sky Binge seems to be a worthy option at Rs 249 per month. For the unaware, Tata Sky Binge is a service from the country’s leading DTH operator under which it is offering free Amazon Fire TV Stick Tata Sky Edition to the users along with premium access to popular OTT services. For example, Tata Sky Binge customers get three months of free Amazon Prime subscription, and free monthly subscriptions to Hotstar, SunNXT, Hungama, ZEE5 and Eros Now. Together, these subscriptions cost over Rs 700 per month, but Tata Sky is charging Rs 249. For the new Binge users, the service provider is offering 30 days of trial service.

Tata Sky Binge Costs Rs 249 per Month After Trial Period

What started as a trial run is currently available to every Tata Sky customer across the country. Interested customers can head over to Tata Sky’s website to request the activation of Tata Sky Binge. For new customers, Tata Sky will provide an Amazon Fire TV Stick Tata Sky Edition at no extra cost which will be linked to the user’s DTH account. As mentioned, Tata Sky is offering 30 days of free trial service to new users after which they will be charged Rs 249 per month.

So for Rs 249, Tata Sky will provide users with access to premium OTT services. Tata Sky Binge users will get three months of Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 387, Hotstar Premium subscription every month worth Rs 299, ZEE5 Premium worth Rs 99, Eros Now and Hungama subscriptions worth Rs 99 each, and SunNXT subscription as well which costs Rs 49 every month separately. Providing access to Hotstar Premium subscription is the icing on the cake.

Do make a note that Amazon Prime subscription will be provided for the first three months only, whereas other OTT subscriptions will be given on a monthly basis if the customer renews Binge service by paying Rs 249. The Amazon Fire TV Stick comes preinstalled with a separate Tata Sky app which gives access to seven days catch-up TV.

Tata Sky Binge+ Also Get 30 Days Free Binge Service

As noted, Tata Sky Binge+ is an Android TV Set-Top Box launched last month for a price of Rs 5,999. New Tata Sky Binge+ users will also get 30 days of Binge service at no extra cost, after which they have to renew it every month by paying Rs 249 alongside their DTH subscription. Tata Sky Binge+ comes preloaded with all the apps like Amazon Prime, Hotstar, ZEE5, SunNXT, Eros Now and Hungama. Users can also install other apps via the Google Play Store.