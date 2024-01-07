Amazon Prime Video Releases to Look Forward to in January 2024



Given the pressures of the holiday season and the comparatively low number of new releases on Amazon Prime Video in January, let's give the platform a breather. Despite the reduced schedule, a wide variety of web series and films in different genres are available. Here are a few standout selections that you should watch on Amazon Prime Video in January 2024.

Also Read: Dive into the World of Latest OTT Releases This Week









Role Play

For those craving a lighthearted comedy, Kaley Cuoco's "Role Play" is a great choice. Cuoco plays two different roles in this series: a spy and a wife. When her spouse learns that she isn't telling the whole truth about who she is, the story intensifies as he starts to investigate her true career. Expect inevitable humorous turns as the couple embarks on this journey, paving the way for a cooperative endeavor.

Release Date: January 12, 2024

Last One Laughing

For those with a taste for humor and those who enjoyed the earlier seasons of "Last One Laughing," the most recent episode, hosted by Graham Norton, is an absolute must-see. The tension in this Irish adaptation of the show comes from wondering which character will laugh out loud at the jokes first. Because some of the jokes are so ridiculous that they border on hilarious, the humor factor is increased. Prepare yourself for an enjoyable and humorous ride as participants attempt not to laugh out loud throughout this hilarious presentation.

Release Date: January 19, 2024

Also Read: 7 Much Awaited Korean Dramas Coming in January 2024

Indian Police Force

"Indian Police Force" is set to provide an exciting new entertainment experience, transporting viewers to the next chapter of Rohit Shetty's cop drama. This intense series pays homage to the devoted work and steadfast patriotism of Indian law enforcement personnel.

In his first digital film directing position, Rohit Shetty creates a spectacle with Siddharth Malhotra in a novel cop role, backed by an amazing ensemble that includes Lalit Parimoo, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, and Mukesh Rishi. 'Indian Police Force' is scheduled to debut exclusively on Prime Video on January 19, 2024, and is expected to enthrall viewers.

Release Date: January 19, 2024

Kevin James: Irregardless

Kevin James, the well-known comedian and actor, is getting ready to release his first comedy special on Prime Video. This one-hour program is highly anticipated and is set to debut on January 23, 2024, across more than 240 nations and territories worldwide.

"Kevin James: Irregardless," featuring his signature wit and charm, offers a humorously raw take on marriage, kids, and the unavoidable passage of time. It is expected that this family-friendly special would make viewers laugh at a wide range of related topics.

Release Date: January 23, 2024

Also Read: Check Out These 5 Family-Friendly Comedies to Stream on OTT

Expats

The new series "Expats," based on Janice Y.K. Lee's 2016 novel "The Expatriates," will feature Nicole Kidman in yet another suspenseful thriller. The story takes place in Hong Kong and centers on a group of ladies whose deeds set off a chain of events that profoundly impact people's lives. Since everything is on the line, the plot deftly examines themes of blame and accountability. 'Expats' is scheduled to premiere on Friday, January 26, 2024. New episodes will air every week until the series finale on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Release Date: January 26, 2024