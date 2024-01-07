Jio’s Most Expensive Postpaid Plan, Does it Make Sense

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Rs 1499 postpaid plan from Jio has been in the offerings of the telco for quite some time. It offers customers 300GB of high-speed data along with the unlimited 5G data offer. There's, of course, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, a prominent Indian telecom operator, offers its most expensive postpaid plan for Rs 1,499.
  • There might be only a few Jio subscribers that are subscribed to the Rs 1499 plan.
  • Today, we will examine the Rs 1499 postpaid plan from Jio and determine whether it is worth it or not.

Follow Us

jio most expensive postpaid plan does it

Reliance Jio, a prominent Indian telecom operator, offers its most expensive postpaid plan for Rs 1,499. It is not a plan that's everyone's cup of tea. There might be only a few Jio subscribers that are subscribed to the Rs 1499 plan. This is because most of the data needs can be fulfilled with lower-priced plans as well. Today, we will examine the Rs 1499 postpaid plan from Jio and determine whether it is worth it or not. Why should any plan be this expensive? If you are recharging for an entire year, you would spend a total of Rs 17,988 for mobile connectivity services with this plan. So what is it that makes this Jio plan so expensive? Let's fund out.




Read More - Jio’s Rs 148 Plan offers 12 OTT Benefits

Jio Rs 1499 Plan: Is this Postpaid Plan Worth it?

The Rs 1499 postpaid plan from Jio has been in the offerings of the telco for quite some time. It offers customers 300GB of high-speed data along with the unlimited 5G data offer. There's, of course, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The data rollover allowed with this plan is up to 500GB (that's a lot). After consuming the FUP (fair usage policy) data, users have to pay Rs 10 for each GB of data consumed.

Read More - Jio AirFiber Entry Level Plan, Is it Worth it

But the cost of the plan isn't just in the regular benefits. It is the additional benefits that likely make up for most of the cost of this plan. You get free subscriptions to Netflix (mobile), Amazon Prime, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. The Amazon Prime Video subscription bundled with this plan is offered for an entire year.

You will have to Rs 99 extra during the first month to subscribe to Jio Prime. This plan also bundles international roaming benefits for countries including the USA and UAE. In the USA, users get 5GB of high-speed internet data and 500 minutes of voice calling (incoming and outgoing local and callback to India). For UAE, users get 1GB of high-speed data and 300 minutes of voice calling (incoming and outgoing local and callback to India).

In a nutshell, this plan looks pretty awesome in terms of benefits. But it won't be required by a majority of the population.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

No matter how much Mr. Ambani promotes 2G mukt bharat. But it is not going anywhere completely before 2028. I…

Vodafone Idea Gives Clarification About Talks with Elon Musk

Faraz :

We have been talking about it since 2019.. article is from 2021. Half a decade gone without any change in…

Vodafone Idea Must Move Fast With Converting 2G/3G Subscribers to…

Faraz :

Cause it sounds similar to *We ( also they say Vi together like We together.. [can do something].. ) &…

Vodafone Idea Gives Clarification About Talks with Elon Musk

qi2nc97b :

As a 2g smartphone user using VI unlimited 365 plan, who prefers 2g network for voice (better battery, less heating),…

Vodafone Idea Must Move Fast With Converting 2G/3G Subscribers to…

qi2nc97b :

East or west, 2g is the best! Btw, Ambani is not India.

2G Not Going Away Anytime Soon, Says Indian Government

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments