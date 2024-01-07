Jio’s Most Expensive Postpaid Plan, Does it Make Sense

Reliance Jio, a prominent Indian telecom operator, offers its most expensive postpaid plan for Rs 1,499. It is not a plan that's everyone's cup of tea. There might be only a few Jio subscribers that are subscribed to the Rs 1499 plan. This is because most of the data needs can be fulfilled with lower-priced plans as well. Today, we will examine the Rs 1499 postpaid plan from Jio and determine whether it is worth it or not. Why should any plan be this expensive? If you are recharging for an entire year, you would spend a total of Rs 17,988 for mobile connectivity services with this plan. So what is it that makes this Jio plan so expensive? Let's fund out.









Jio Rs 1499 Plan: Is this Postpaid Plan Worth it?

The Rs 1499 postpaid plan from Jio has been in the offerings of the telco for quite some time. It offers customers 300GB of high-speed data along with the unlimited 5G data offer. There's, of course, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The data rollover allowed with this plan is up to 500GB (that's a lot). After consuming the FUP (fair usage policy) data, users have to pay Rs 10 for each GB of data consumed.

But the cost of the plan isn't just in the regular benefits. It is the additional benefits that likely make up for most of the cost of this plan. You get free subscriptions to Netflix (mobile), Amazon Prime, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. The Amazon Prime Video subscription bundled with this plan is offered for an entire year.

You will have to Rs 99 extra during the first month to subscribe to Jio Prime. This plan also bundles international roaming benefits for countries including the USA and UAE. In the USA, users get 5GB of high-speed internet data and 500 minutes of voice calling (incoming and outgoing local and callback to India). For UAE, users get 1GB of high-speed data and 300 minutes of voice calling (incoming and outgoing local and callback to India).

In a nutshell, this plan looks pretty awesome in terms of benefits. But it won't be required by a majority of the population.