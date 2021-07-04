Airtel Xstream Fiber Offers Lower Value Rs 800 Plan Compared to ACT Fibernet

Airtel Xstream Fiber is one of the largest fiber broadband brands in India. The service comes directly from Bharti Airtel, a premier telecommunications company that is known for providing quality mobile services. Then there is ACT Fibernet, an emerging internet service provider (ISP) that has expanded operations in multiple parts of the country in the last few years. Both the companies are pretty well known and have a large number of customers around the country. ACT Fibernet and Airtel Xstream Fiber both provide users with an Rs 800 plan, but ACT’s plan might just be better; here’s why.

ACT Fibernet Rs 799 Plan Benefits Detailed

ACT Fibernet offers a Rs 799 plan to the users. I have written the round figure for it, which is Rs 800. It is the same case with Airtel’s plan; I have used the round figure amount there as well. ACT Fibernet offers users 150 Mbps speed to the users along with unlimited data. Unlimited data from ACT Fibernet comes with a fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit, which is 3,300GB or 3.3TB. Post consumption of FUP data, the internet speed for the users will drop to 512 Kbps.

There are more benefits offered with the ACT’s plan. Users get a free one month trial of the ZEE5 Premium, Hungama’s subscription for a discounted rate of Rs 99 per month, Sony LIV for Rs 299 per month, Aha at Rs 299 per year, ACT Shield at Rs 49 per month, and free one month trial of Cult.fit. Let’s take a look at Airtel Xstream Fiber’s plan now.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 799 Plan Benefits Detailed

This is not a new plan from the company; hence many of you might already know its benefits. Regardless, the plan comes with 100 Mbps speed, a free fixed-line voice calling connection, Airtel Thanks benefits, and 3,333GB or 3.3TB FUP data for the month.

The Airtel Thanks benefits offered with this plan include a free subscription to the Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, and more. Users can also get the Airtel Xstream Box for refundable security of Rs 1,500.

Which Plan is Better?

The Airtel Xstream Fiber’s Rs 799 per month plan is almost similar to ACT Fibernet’s Rs 799 plan. Both the companies offer almost the same amount of data to the users and some additional benefits. However, purely in terms of speed, Airtel Xstream Fiber’s plan gets a little behind ACT Fibernet’s plan. There’s really minor difference between the plans except for when it comes to the speed offered by either of them.