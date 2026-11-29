Airtel dropped three of 129 connected test calls across the two drives in September. It tied with Jio on the route via Bilaspur and recorded one drop on the route via Jahu and Barsar.

Bharti Airtel recorded the fewest dropped calls across two highway drives between Una and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, according to an analysis of figures released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on 26 November 2026. Airtel dropped three of 129 calls that successfully connected, compared with four of 126 for Reliance Jio, nine of 126 for Vodafone Idea (Vi) and 20 of 130 for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Key Highlights On the Mandi to Una drive via Jahu and Barsar, Airtel dropped 1 of 62 connected calls and Jio dropped 2 of 61.

Across both highway drives, Jio dropped 4 of 126 calls, Vi dropped 9 of 126 and BSNL dropped 20 of 130.

The routes followed different roads. The results describe the conditions and locations sampled in September.

Airtel’s combined lead over Jio came down to a single call. Both operators recorded two drops on the drive from Una to Mandi. Airtel recorded one on the way back to Una, while Jio recorded two. The routes took different roads, so the return drive sampled a different stretch of the network.

How calls held up on each route

On the Una to Mandi drive via Nangal, Kiratpur Sahib, Bilaspur and Sundar Nagar, Airtel dropped two of 67 connected calls and Jio dropped two of 65. Vi dropped six of 65 and BSNL dropped seven of 63. Airtel and Jio therefore shared the lowest drop count on that route, with close to 3 percent of connected calls dropping on each network.

On the Mandi to Una route via Jahu, Bhota, Barsar and Bangana, Airtel recorded one drop in 62 connected calls. Jio recorded two in 61 and Vi three in 61. BSNL recorded 13 drops in 67 connected calls, or about 19 percent on that drive. Vi’s drop count was lower on this route than on the drive via Bilaspur, while BSNL’s was higher.

TelecomTalk calculated the combined figures by adding the drops and connected calls from the two highway drives for each operator. That puts Airtel at about 2.3 percent and Jio at 3.2 percent, followed by Vi at 7.1 percent and BSNL at 15.4 percent. The calculation covers calls that connected successfully. It describes how often those calls ended prematurely during testing.

What the highway tests tell travellers

The call drop table also answers a different question from the signal strength maps. On the drive via Bilaspur, about 2.7 percent of Jio’s voice test signal readings fell below TRAI’s threshold, compared with about 2.9 percent for Airtel. Both networks still dropped two calls. Signal readings and connected calls have different denominators, so those percentages measure different parts of the experience.

TRAI’s appointed agency ran the tests from 15 to 18 September. The two highway drives covered 225.1 km in total, and the phones used automatic network selection for the call drop tests. TRAI’s route maps mark where calls dropped during testing. The locations can help readers match the observations to stretches of road they use. The small number of calls on each drive limits how much can be inferred about another trip on the same road.

The wider study included 373 km of driving in and around Una, Mandi and Joginder Nagar. In that separate set of tests, Jio dropped three of 565 connected calls and Airtel dropped five of 570. Vi recorded 13 drops in 560 calls and BSNL recorded 49 in 538. Those observations give residents a separate comparison for the tested town roads.

TRAI shared the findings with the operators. TelecomTalk previously covered TRAI’s May 2025 hotspot tests around Una and Mandi, which measured download speed at selected locations. Readers can also use TRAI’s Network Anubhav dashboard to explore location-specific measurements alongside the highway results.