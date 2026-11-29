Google Fitbit Edge has reportedly received BIS certification in India, suggesting a possible local launch with AMOLED, GPS and ECG features.

Google could be on the verge of expanding its Fitbit range into India. The Fitbit Edge fitness tracker has reportedly obtained BIS certification, which could point to a potential launch in the Indian market. The device has a 1.34-inch AMOLED display and comes with built-in GPS and ECG monitoring. Google says it has up to 7 days of battery life. It’s already available in several international markets.

Key Highlights Google Fitbit Edge has reportedly cleared BIS certification in India.

The wearable features a 1.34-inch AMOLED display, GPS and ECG.

Google claims up to seven days of battery life.

Google Fitbit Edge India Launch Looks Imminent

The fitness tracker has reportedly received BIS certification, bringing its potential Indian launch into focus with AMOLED, GPS, and ECG. Google could be poised to launch another fitness tracker in India very soon as the Fitbit Edge has reportedly just received BIS certification. It has appeared in the BIS database under model number G8BL6, which suggests Google is preparing to launch the device in India.

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The Fitbit Edge went on sale in international markets in October 2026 and sits above the screenless Fitbit Air in Google’s wearable range. It has an AMOLED display, built-in GPS, ECG monitoring, and a range of activity tracking features. Google has not yet announced an official launch date for India or any pricing for the device.

Google Fitbit Edge BIS certification details

The Fitbit Edge appears to have made it into the BIS certification database in India (model number G8BL6). The entry was flagged by several tech sites, including 91mobiles and XpertPick.

BIS certification is a key regulatory step for any electronic product entering India, and the listing appears to be Google taking a step toward a potential launch in the region. It doesn’t confirm a launch date, price, or retail availability, though. The company has not yet made an official announcement on whether the Fitbit Edge will be launched in India.

Fitbit Edge display and design

The Fitbit Edge has a 1.34″ AMOLED touchscreen with always-on display. Google says that’s 46% more screen than the previous generation of Fitbit trackers. The wearable has a recycled aluminium case and is approximately 17.7g without the strap. It also has a physical side button for controlling functions. For robustness, it has 5ATM water resistance and an IP68 rating, so it is suitable for everyday use and compatible with a wide range of exercise types.

GPS, ECG and health tracking features

One of the big differences between the Fitbit Edge and the screenless Fitbit Air is the extra hardware on the Edge. The tracker has built-in GPS and Galileo satellite positioning, so you can record your outdoor routes without carrying a smartphone. It also has an ECG function, optical heart rate, SpO2 and skin temperature monitoring.

Other features include sleep tracking, automatic activity detection, and an altimeter to track elevation changes. It supports over 40 sports modes for tracking a wide variety of activities.

Google also have features such as Cardio Load, Daily Readiness, VO2 Max and Active Zone Minutes. The availability of certain coaching and health features will be subject to a Google Health Premium subscription and regional support.

Battery life and global price

Google say the Fitbit Edge can deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. It also supports fast charging (five minutes will get you up to one day of use). Another thing that sets it apart is its user-replaceable battery (unlike many other fitness bands out there, which have a sealed battery).

The Fitbit Edge starts at $179.99 in international markets (roughly Rs 16,700 before local taxes and such). Google has not announced its price in India. For comparison, the screenless Fitbit Air is currently available in India at Rs 13,999. The price differential between the two trackers internationally should not be taken as a definitive indicator of what the price will be in India.

Fitbit Edge versus Fitbit Air

The Fitbit Air is all about lightweight, screenless health and sleep tracking. The Edge has a display, built-in GPS, and an ECG. The Edge could be the device for users who want to see their workout data on their wrist and go about their day without carrying their phone. The Air is the simpler option for users who want a lightweight tracker and access their data via the Google Health app.

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With BIS certification now reported, the Fitbit Edge could be another option in India’s burgeoning fitness wearable market. We’ll have to wait for Google’s official announcement to learn the final price, launch date, and availability of the health features in India.

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