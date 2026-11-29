A technical submission to Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court draws a distinction between exempting apps from a data allowance and keeping those apps online after the rest of the internet is blocked.

Brazil’s Internet Steering Committee has challenged mobile offers that keep selected apps working after a customer’s data allowance runs out and the rest of the internet is blocked. The committee, known as CGI.br, published its technical contribution on November 24. Brazilian trade outlet TELETIME reported that it was presented to the Supreme Federal Court on November 25, in a case examining how telecom regulator Anatel oversees those offers.

Key Highlights CGI.br published its contribution on November 24. TELETIME reported it was filed with the court on November 25.

The pending case is ADPF 1355 and concerns the regulatory oversight of mobile data offers by Anatel.

65% of internet users in Brazil went online exclusively through a mobile phone in the 2025 ICT Households survey.

The court’s interim protection for official election services applied during specified voting periods.

The submission draws a distinction between two things that can happen on the same mobile plan. While a customer still has data, a provider may exclude an app’s traffic from the allowance. That is commonly called zero rating. After the customer uses up the allowance, some plans stop access to the wider internet while continuing to carry traffic from a set of apps. CGI.br argues that the switch to selective access raises a separate concern about how the operator treats traffic.

Why the End of the Allowance Matters

While the allowance remains active, a customer can still choose which website or app to use. According to CGI.br’s analysis, an exemption from data charges in that period can be compatible with network neutrality when it does not require active traffic management. Once general browsing is blocked, a customer’s choices depend on which apps the operator continues to carry. The committee says that can favour some platforms and create a barrier for competitors.

The distinction is easier to see from the customer’s side. After a cap, a general speed reduction applying to all traffic would let a customer still try to open a public service website or an independent news page, even if loading it took longer. Under app-only access, a message might arrive through a supported app, while a link inside it fails to open. The committee’s argument is about that difference in access and the choices it leaves people with.

The 2025 ICT Households survey found that 65% of internet users in Brazil went online exclusively through a mobile phone. That figure describes the device people use, including on Wi-Fi. It gives context for the role of phones in accessing services, while the court case addresses a narrower question about mobile data plans.

How India’s Rules Approach the Issue

India’s 2016 TRAI regulations prohibit service providers from offering or charging discriminatory data tariffs based on the content a consumer accesses. The rules explicitly include free data in the definition of a tariff. They also provide a limited exception for reduced tariffs for emergency services or at times of grave public emergency, subject to reporting to TRAI. That is a distinction between a content-based price and a data limit applied across services. TelecomTalk has also covered how network neutrality has returned to the policy debate in India with 5G.

Brazil’s court case has already led to narrower interim protection for official election services during specific voting periods. CGI.br’s filing is advice to the court as it considers the wider issue. The question for mobile customers is whether the rule they encounter when a data pack runs out applies equally across the internet or effectively lets their operator decide which services remain available.