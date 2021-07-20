Bharti Airtel’s Airtel Digital TV service is one of the topmost DTH services in the country. Also, for the subscribers of TV channels, if you are using Airtel Digital TV, then you would be amused to know about the addition of some of the new channels which Airtel has updated for its users. The DTH operators keep on removing and adding some of the channels to their platform, and for the fans and watchers of these channels, these updates are quite important since they rely on them for entertainment. In the latest move, Airtel Digital TV has witnessed the addition and deletion of some channels.

Addition of Channels on Airtel Digital TV

Firstly, in the list of channels that have been added to Airtel Digital TV, the subscribers will see Devam. This channel offers spiritual content to the subscribers, much like other channels of the same genre like Sadha TV. Devam will be available on LCN 684 and will be free of cost meaning the subscribers will not have to pay any additional subscription cost to add this to their watch list.

Next up is the Shemaroo TV channel, which the subscribers will be able to catch on their Airtel Digital TV set-Top Box. If you are unaware, Shemaroo also runs a content OTT platform where subscribers are able to watch Hindi movies and other Bollywood movies. Hence, it falls under the category of GECs. The subscribers of Airtel Digital TV will be able to enjoy this channel as an FTA channel as well-meaning they won’t have to pay anything extra to watch this.

Removal of Channels on Airtel Digital TV

Lastly, coming to the channels which Airtel Digital TV has removed, you should note that if you were watching Devdoot, then there is bad news for you since Airtel Digital TV has removed that channel. In other news, you should also note that if you are looking to get an Airtel Digital TV Set-Top Box for your new DTH connection, then it is the right time to make the jump considering that the DTH operator is offering a discount to its customers on making an online payment.