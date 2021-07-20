Airtel, BSNL and Jio Premium Fiber Plan Almost Offer Same Benefits

Broadband services providers have developed various plans for customers to cater to their different internet needs. There are many cases where customers land on broadband plans of different ISPs that offer similar benefits. For instance, the renowned broadband service providers JioFiber, Airtel Xstream and BSNL Bharat Fibre offers a similar broadband plan with 300 Mbps. In this article, we will mention all the benefits of these broadband plans and the differences between them.

Reliance JioFiber Rs 1499 Broadband Plan

Reliance JioFiber offers a variety of broadband plan that offers ample benefits to customers. JioFiber Rs 1499 broadband plan offers 300 Mbps internet speed. Users get symmetrical speed in the plan. Apart from this, users also get unlimited calling benefits. The FUP of the broadband plan is 3300GB. Commercial usage policy is also applied in the broadband plan. Reliance Jio is well known for its OTT inclusions.

With the plan, users will get OTT subscriptions to various platforms such as Netflix (basic), Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot Select, Voot Kids, JioCinema, JioSaavn, Hoichoi, ALTBalaji, and more. Users must note that the Amazon Prime Video bundled subscription will be available for 1 year. The price of the broadband plan is exclusive of GST.

Airtel Xstream Rs 1499 Broadband Plan

Airtel Xsteam Fiber broadband plans directly compete with JioFiber. The broadband arm of Bharti Airtel also offers a Rs 1499 broadband plan with similar benefits to the JioFiber plan. With the broadband plan, users get 300 Mbps internet speed and unlimited local and STD calling benefits. The FUP limit of the broadband plan is 3300GB. Airtel Thanks benefit is also included in the plan. As of OTT benefits, users get subscriptions to Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music.

BSNL Rs 1499 Fibre Ultra-Broadband Plan

The government-owned entity has also developed an extensive range of broadband plans to cater to the work and entertainment needs of its subscribers. With the plan, BSNL fibre subscribers will get 300 Mbps internet speed. The FUP limit of the broadband plan is 4000GB. Once users have exceeded the FUP limit, the internet speed will be reduced to 4 Mbps. Not only this, but users will get unlimited local and STD network calling benefits to any network. As of OTT benefits, users will get a free subscription to the Disney Hotstar premium pack. The price of the broadband plan is exclusive of GST. The BSNL Rs 1499 fibre ultra-broadband plan is available in fewer districts of the select circles.