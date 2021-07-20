CNN+, a New Streaming Service to Launch Soon

CNN+ is a new streaming service that is said to launch in the first quarter of 2022. CNN is a very big media network based out of the USA and now it is soon going to launch its own streaming service. It won’t be your regular over-the-top (OTT) platform though. Users will find several non-fiction contents including CNN produced films and TV series on the platform. There will also be live TV content for the CNN news junkies and fans. The platform will serve global news to its users on the go.

CNN+ Will Launch With Several Non-Fiction Shows and Movies

CNN+ will also cater to the entertainment needs of the users by offering them non-fiction movies and TV series produced under the banner of CNN. These TV shows and movies will include names such as Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, This is Life with Lisa Ling, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, and United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell.

The release from the company says that CNN will further build on the said library with original films and series. According to Andrew Morse, CNN Worldwide Chief Digital Officer, the OTT platform will be built upon the quality and world-class storytelling and reporting that CNN is known for.

However, note that there won’t be separate applications for this. CNN will continue having a single application through which the users who want to subscribe to the CNN+ platform can do so and gain access to all the premium content. The single app that we are talking about is the same app that people use to subscribe to the company’s pay-TV service. Even the pay-TV subscribers can latch on to the CNN+ service by paying the necessary fee. This is a kind of OTT Platform that might not attract a lot of young people.