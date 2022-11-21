African Champions Senegal Face Off The Netherlands

The second game today of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is between the European giants, the Netherlands and the African champions, Senegal. The venue for the match is Al Thumama stadium, and the match begins at 9:30 p.m. IST.

The Oranje missed the FIFA World Cup in Russia, and they will look to better their 3rd place finish from the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Senegal has been struck with a big blow with their leader Sadio Mane missing out due to injury.

The Unbeaten Streak of Senegal and the Netherlands.

Both Senegal and the Netherlands are yet to lose their opening game in a FIFA World Cup tournament. They have never faced each other before, so today’s meeting will be the first time they play against each other.

Senegal has had a glorious runoff late. They are the champions of Africa after beating Egypt. The orange, on the other hand, has had a successful Euro as well under Louis Van Gaal’s 3rd spell as manager.

The last time Van Gaal was manager, the Netherlands made it to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2014. Having missed out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Netherlands are looking to stamp their authority on the big stage this time.

No Sadio Mane and Memphis Depay in Today’s Game

Just before the World Cup could begin, the Senegalese captain suffered an injury in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich. Sadio has been Senegal’s pivot in the African Nations Cup. He lead his team from the front and eventually made them champions of Africa.

Despite Sadio Mane's absence from the competition, the African team still has a very formidable roster. Two-star players from Chelsea include Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly, while Nicolas Jackson of Villarreal or Boulaye Dia might replace the hurt Sadio Mane.

Due to Fodé Ballo-absence Touré's from Sunday's practice and the injury status of Ismail Jakobs, Cisse does have concerns at left-back. Anderlecht's Moussa N'Diaye has been summoned in and might be selected on Monday.

For the Netherlands, Memphis Depay will not part of today's fixture but he will join the team further on in the tournament. He is just back from injury and Van Gaal wants to give him some rest for today.

Due to Memphis Depay's inability, Vincent Janssen and Steven Bergwijn are expected to start up front for Van Gaal. Cody Gakpo should play in the midfield, and Andries Noppert is likely to make his goalkeeping debut. Virgil van Dijk, Jurrien Timber, and Nathan Ake will make up the back three for the Netherlands in their 3-4-1-2/5-3-2 formation for the match.

Glitches in the First Match Has Been an Issue by Jio Cinema

The Indian fans have been allowed to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 via Jio Cinema, VI App, Sports18, Tata Play, etc. The first match between Qatar and Ecuador was a big disappointment for Jio Cinema viewers.

Jio Cinema had unaccountable glitches during the match. The fans are raging about the issue. However, as Indian fans, you also have the chance to watch matches on the VI app and website or Tata Play for online viewers on mobiles and laptops.

The TV broadcast rights are given to Sports18 by Viacom 18 group. The subscription for the channel is 12 rupees per month.