ACT Broadband Netflix Plans for Users in Delhi

ACT Fibernet is offering users in multiple cities broadband plans with a Netflix subscription included. There are not many Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country that offers a subscription to Netflix with their broadband plans. ACT started offering Netflix bundled plans a couple of weeks back, and the company offers different plans in different cities. Thus, the Netflix bundled plans that you may see in the city of Delhi would be different from the plans that are available for users in Bengaluru. All the plans are updated on the company's website. In case you are from Delhi and want to look at the Netflix bundled plans of ACT, keep reading.

ACT Netflix Bundled Broadband Plans for Users in Delhi

ACT only offers the Netflix subscription with six-month and twelve-month validity broadband plans. Further, these are high-speed plans that we are talking about. There are three plans for users in Delhi that come bundled with Netflix Basic.

The first plan comes for Rs 799 per month and offers 150 Mbps speed. This plan is called Silver Promo Streaming. You can get this plan for either six months or twelve months, as per your wish to get a free Netflix Basic subscription that costs Rs 199 on a standalone basis.

The second plan is the Platinum Promo Streaming, which is priced at Rs 1049 per month. With this plan, consumers get 250 Mbps of speed. Just like the above plan, you will have to take this plan for either six or twelve months to get a free subscription to Netflix Basic.

Lastly, there's the Diamond Streaming plan priced at Rs 1349, which offers 300 Mbps of speed. The same terms and conditions apply to this plan. Note that if you want to upgrade from Netflix Basic to Netflix Standard, you can do that.

You will have to pay the difference between the price of the two subscriptions if you want to upgrade. For example, if you are upgrading to the Netflix Standard, that costs Rs 499 per month. Then you will have to pay an additional Rs 300 (Rs 199 - Rs 499) per month for the Netflix Standard subscription.