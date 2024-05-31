A1 Austria Begins EUR 15 Million FTTH Rollout in Strasshof an der Nordbahn



Austrian operator A1 is investing EUR 15 million in its broadband expansion project to build FTTH connections for 5,500 households and companies in the town of Strasshof an der Nordbahn in Lower Austria. The national recovery and resilience plan (EU construction plan in Austria) will provide EUR 1.7 million out of the total EUR 15 million to build the networks.

Investment Announcement

The announcement was made on the occasion of the 2nd Annual Conference on the Implementation of the EU Construction Plan in Austria by the Minister on May 27, 2024. According to the official release, the premises will be connected to the A1 fiber optic network with speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps.

A1 stated that the infrastructure laying is carried out in a sustainable and gentle manner through the use of existing piping. With the construction phase commencing, the project is slated for completion within approximately two years.

The Commissioner for Budget and Administration said, "Austria's development plan is exemplary in terms of digitisation. It provides for EUR 456 million for the nationwide expansion of a gigabit-capable broadband network. By 2026, 80,000 Austrian households are to receive fast internet."

Community Benefits

A1 was entrusted as a partner for the nationwide fiber optic expansion (Fiber to the Home - FTTH) in Strasshof. With the rollout of fiber infrastructure, numerous small and medium-sized companies in Strasshof an der Nordbahn will benefit from high-speed communication, the official release said.

The Mayor of the market town of Strasshof an der Nordbahn said, "The expansion not only increases the attractiveness of our community as a business location; private users also benefit through access to faster internet and digital cable television."