500 Mbps Speed with 750GB of Data, Check Out this Plan from Spectra

The 500 Mbps plan of Spectra comes in two different configurations. The plans that we are talking about here are meant for office use. One 500 Mbps plan comes with a monthly data cap of 500GB, while the other comes with 750GB monthly data.

Spectra, a regional internet service provider catering to both retail as well as enterprise customers, offers a 500 Mbps plan to customers with 750GB of monthly data. This plan can feel insufficient to many as the data offered by the plan is comparatively very low to what users get when they purchase internet plans from other ISPs. It is very much understandable that consuming 750GB of data when you are getting 500 Mbps of download and upload speeds is not a big task.

Everything You Should Know About the 500 Mbps Plan from Spectra

The 500 Mbps plan of Spectra comes in two different configurations. The plans that we are talking about here are meant for office use. One 500 Mbps plan comes with a monthly data cap of 500GB, while the other comes with 750GB monthly data. The first one with 500GB of data comes for Rs 1599 while the other with 750GB monthly data comes for Rs 1999.

Spectra allows customers to carry over all the unused data from the current month to the next. However, only one month's data can be carried over at a time. Once the fair usage policy (FUP) data is consumed, the internet speed drops to 2 Mbps. With both plans, Spectra offers a complimentary dual-band Wi-Fi router. The dual-band Wi-Fi router is also capable of delivering up to 1 Gbps speed in case you decide to upgrade your plan in the future.

Spectra says that it has a business-focused support app that is functional and available for customers 24x7 to resolve all usual queries. Spectra also offers a Network as a Service option to enterprise customers. The plans that we have talked about above are available for customers in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The company also offers its services in other cities such as Noida, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Gurugram.

