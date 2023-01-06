BSNL Offers this Plan with 2GB of Daily Data and 160 Days of Validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has a prepaid plan that offers consumers 2GB of daily data and 160 days of validity. The best thing is that this plan is priced under Rs 1000. Users also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan. In additional benefits, the plan offers free PRBT service for two months and free Lokdhun service as well. The plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 997. This means that the daily cost of using this plan with all the benefits above is Rs 6.23, which is very affordable. The total amount of data that this plan would ship for the consumers is 320GB. This means that each GB of data would cost consumers only Rs 3.11.

What's Unique About the Rs 997 Plan from BSNL?

The unique factor about Rs 997 plan from BSNL is the validity it ships with. There are hardly any plans in the industry (prepaid plans) that come with 160 days of validity. BSNL has several plans in its offerings which come with non-traditional validity periods. If you recharge with this plan two times, you would get a total validity of 320 days, which is just 45 days less than a full year. So under Rs 2000, you can use this plan comfortably for almost a year without worrying too much about data.

Once BSNL rolls out 4G across India (which should happen in 18 to 24 months), consumers will be really happy with plans such as the one mentioned above. BSNL users can also choose from plans which offer gaming benefits and OTT (over-the-top) subscriptions as additional benefits at no extra cost.

BSNL would upgrade to 5G in 2024, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, union telecom minister of India. BSNL has awarded Skipper a large project to supply and install 4G mobile towers. Further, BSNL would also upgrade 2343 mobile towers to 4G in LWE Phase-1, and the project would be funded by the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).