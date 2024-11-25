Zain KSA Secures 600 MHz Spectrum to Advance 5G SA Services



Zain KSA, a telecom and digital services provider in Saudi Arabia, has acquired the 600 MHz spectrum band, which the company describes as one of the most widely adopted bands for 5G Standalone (5G SA) networks. This acquisition was made through the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission (CST) auction held on November 11–12, 2024. It represents an additional investment by Zain KSA to deliver advanced digital technologies and solutions, aiming to enhance the user experience and strengthen digital infrastructure, the company said.

600 MHz Spectrum

According to Zain KSA, the 600 MHz spectrum offers broader and more comprehensive coverage across urban and rural areas, improved indoor penetration, and enhanced network capacity. This enables high-reliability connectivity for millions of devices.

The frequency band also offers greater flexibility in delivering advanced 5G services, including the Internet of Things (IoT), smart cities, and Industry 4.0, while improving service quality for individuals and businesses.

By leveraging low-band frequencies, the standalone 5G infrastructure provides extensive coverage capable of connecting millions of devices with high reliability, the company explained.

Enabling IoT, Smart Cities, and Industry 4.0

"The 600 MHz band is a key enabler for achieving these national goals, driving digital innovation and accelerating 5G adoption to fuel the growth of the digital economy and support the transition to Industry 4.0. Acquiring these new frequencies marks a significant step toward enhancing the quality of our services for individuals and businesses," said the Acting CEO of Zain KSA.

"It enables us to expand our enterprise solutions portfolio and improve our existing services. This specific band also offers advanced capabilities that support private and enterprise networks, empowering businesses to create highly efficient, state-of-the-art communication solutions," he added.

Driving Saudi Vision 2030

Zain KSA reaffirms its commitment to delivering an exceptional user experience through cutting-edge infrastructure and innovative solutions, advancing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.