Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max With 108MP Rear Camera Likely to Launch on March 12

Highlights The Redmi Note 9 series will likely have three smartphones this year

The names of the devices include Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi might even launch the Redmi 9 alongside the Redmi Note 9 series on the same day

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series will go official in India on March 12 via an online-only event. The series will likely have three smartphones for the first time- the standard Redmi Note 9, the Redmi Note 9 Pro and for the first time, we might get to see a new model called Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Last week, several tipsters hinted that Xiaomi would launch two Redmi Note devices at the launch and they will be the Note 9 Pro and the Note 9 Pro Max. However, a new tweet by Xiaomi India Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain is anything to go by, there will be three Redmi Note smartphones this year. Xiaomi has been teasing the arrival of a 108MP camera phone and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max could be the one. It will be interesting to see the specifications of the Note 9 Pro Max for the Indian market as the phone will likely arrive with MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC in China.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Series: What You Need to Know

Xiaomi used to launch only one Redmi Note smartphone every year, but that changed with the Redmi Note 5 series as we got to see a ‘Pro’ version for the first time. Xiaomi did not launch the regular Redmi Note 6 instead it jumped to Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro smartphones last year. The Redmi Note 7 series was succeeded by Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro smartphones in October 2019. And now, we are already talking about the arrival of Redmi Note 9 series.

Tipster Mukul Sharma last week confirmed that there would be two Redmi Note 9 devices launching on March 12 and they are the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Nevertheless, we expect the company to even launch the standard Redmi Note 9 as a successor to the Redmi Note 8.

The best part about the Redmi Note 9 series is we don’t have any spec leaks at all. As for the standard Redmi Note 9, it could feature the MediaTek Helio G90 chipset, followed by the Redmi Note 9 Pro which will likely arrive with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Lastly, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will likely feature the Snapdragon 730G SoC taking on the Poco X2 and the Realme X2 smartphones.

A few days ago, Manu Kumar Jain asked the audience to guess which camera sensor the Redmi Note 9 series will pack. The Redmi Note 7 Pro arrived with a 48MP shooter and the Redmi Note 8 Pro had 64MP camera sensor. So we are expecting the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will arrive with a 108MP camera sensor, in-line with Xiaomi’s teasers. Since December 2019, Xiaomi is teasing the arrival of a 108MP camera phone. While it already brought the Mi Mix Alpha handset, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max could be the first commercial device from the company with the said camera sensor.

Other specs of the Redmi Note 9 devices include quad-camera system, big battery, faster charging and refreshed design.