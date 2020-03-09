ACT Fibernet Starts Offering Unlimited Data and 300 Mbps Speed Upgrade to Every User

Highlights ACT Fibernet is offering unlimited FUP and 300 Mbps speed upgrade to all the users in all cities

This move from ACT is supporting Work from the Home culture in India

India’s one of the biggest broadband providers ACT Fibernet is offering broadband speed upgrade up to 300 Mbps and an unlimited FUP to all its customers until March 31, 2020, at no extra cost. This is a good move from ACT Fibernet and the free upgrade is available to every user of the company. So far, ACT Fibernet did not launch any broadband plans with unlimited data, but this move means all the users will get to enjoy unlimited data benefit for this month.

How to Upgrade to 300 Mbps Speeds at No Extra Cost

ACT Fibernet has already started rolling out email newspapers to their customers informing this upgrade. They also posted a tweet declaring unlimited FUP and speed upgrade to 300 Mbps at no extra cost.

This upgrade is very easy to redeem. ACT Fibernet customers first need to download the ACT Fibernet app from the Play Store or App Store. After logging on the app, users can upgrade the speed from inside the app. This offer is available across the whole of India, where ACT Fibernet has its operations. Those who have entry-level plans, they will also receive 100 Mbps speeds upgrade.

ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans Also Come With Netflix Subscription

After partnering with Netflix, ACT Fibernet started offering extra data and heavy savings on Netflix subscription. Their ACT Blaze plan offers 450GB data with 100 Mbps speeds to the users. The users will also get 1500GB extra data if they subscribe for six months or 12 months. The pack is priced at Rs 1059. The ACT also has other plans ACT Storm, ACT Lightning, ACT Incredible and ACT Giga which offer more data and more speeds. The ACT Giga broadband plan with 1 Gbps speeds is currently available in three cities- Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, but it is expected to launch in more cities very soon.