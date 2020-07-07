Xiaomi Mi Band 4C with 130mAh Battery and 5-ATM Water Resistant Build Launched

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Smart Band 4C in Malaysia. The new fitness band is said to be the cheaper version of Mi Band 4 which was launched by the company back in 2019. Xiaomi Mi Band 4C is equipped with some of the best features at an affordable price tag. The new fitness band will be a good alternative of the Mi Band 4 for customers who want an affordable fitness band. To recall, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi Band 5 with various features. Xiaomi Mi Band 4C has just been launched in the Malaysian market. The global launch of the fitness band is yet to be announced by Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4C: Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4C features a 1.08-inch TFT display with a screen resolution of 128x220px. One of the most intriguing features of the fitness band is battery life. Xiaomi has equipped a 130 mAh battery which the company claims to last for 14 days. The fitness band has a built-in USB port which can be used to charge the fitness band in two hours fully. Since the fitness band has been designed for physical activities, Xiaomi has featured five different fitness tracking modes which are sports, fast walking, treadmill running, outdoor running, cycling and other physical exercises.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4C comes with various useful features such as heart rate monitor for monitoring pulses constantly. Apart from this, other intriguing features of the Mi Band 4C include incoming call alerts, music control, notifications and more. Also, the fitness band alerts the user if they stay idle for a long period. The Mi Band 4C comes with 5 ATM water-resistant build which will not trouble the users if they work out in rains or even swimming.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4C: Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi Mi Band 4C has just been launched in Malaysia. The company is yet to announce the global launch of the fitness band. It is expected that the Mi Band 4C will be launched in the Indian market soon. As of pricing and availability, Mi Band 4C is listed in the online retailer site Shopee, and the fitness band is priced at MYR 99 (approx. Rs 1,700).