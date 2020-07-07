BSNL Employees to Hold Demonstrations on July 16 Over 4G Roll Out

The BSNLEU has also demanded the BSNL management to take

By July 7th, 2020 AT 6:12 PM
  • BSNL
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Employees Union (EU) on Tuesday announced its intentions to organize “black flag” demonstrations during the lunch hour on July 16. The BSNLEU said that the demonstration is being held against the cancellation of BSNL 4G tender along with “the road blocks being created in the rolling out of BSNL’s 4G services.” Additionally, the main recognized union in BSNL has also listed other demands including the timely payment of salaries. The BSNLEU said that the decision to organize the demonstrations was taken at its All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB) meeting held on Monday. It has to be noted that the BSNL employees had earlier staged a protest on June 26 urging the government to act on its promises.

    BSNL Employees Union Demands Immediate Roll Out of 4G Services.

    The BSNLEU said that a memorandum would be submitted to all the members of the parliament “urging upon them to intervene in favour of BSNL’s expeditious rolling out of 4G network.” It was said that the memorandum will be submitted between July 13 to July 31.

    Further, the BSNLEU said that a “Twitter campaign” will be organised on August 5 demanding the immediate roll out of 4G network by BSNL along with the implementation of BSNL revival package.

    The BSNLEU has also demanded that the state-run PSU “should immediately be allowed to roll out” the 4G services. The union has said that BSNL “should take immediate actions to upgrade” the 4G compatible Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs). The BSNLEU has also said that the tender for procuring 4G equipment should be immediately published.

    “In the matter of procuring new equipments and upgrdation, there should not be any discrimination, between BSNL and other private telecom service providers,” the BSNLEU said on Tuesday.

    BSNL Employees Union Demands Timely Payment of Salaries

    The BSNLEU said that the government should implement the measures promised to BSNL as part of its revival package including the issue of sovereign guarantee to BSNL for raising funds from the market.

    The union has also demanded that BSNL management should take “urgent measures” for improving the quality of service and also ensure the timely payment of salaries to the employees.

    Additionally, the BSNLEU said that the management should “immediately take steps” for ensuring that the employees get cashless treatments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “The Management should pay Rs.10 lakh to the family of the employees who die due to COVID-19,” the BSNLEU noted in its demands on Tuesday. “Based on the instructions issued by the DoT, the Postal Department has already introduced such a scheme to it’s employees.”

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Employees to Hold Demonstrations on July 16 Over 4G Roll Out

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Employees Union (EU) on Tuesday announced its intentions to organize “black flag” demonstrations during the...

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger Might Be Integrated Very Soon

    Two of the biggest social media giants, WhatsApp and Facebook might be integrated soon. Talks about the integration of Instagram...

    module-4-img

    Airtel to Now Offer ZEE5 Subscription With Rs 79 Prepaid Plan, New Rs 289 Pack Launched

    Bharti Airtel today introduced a new prepaid recharge of Rs 289 alongside adding ZEE5 Premium subscription benefit to the Rs...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    India Launches Aatmanirbhar Bharat Innovation Challenge for Promotion and Development of New Apps

    module-4-img

    OnePlus TV Q and U Series Receive OTA Update With New Kids Mode

    module-4-img

    BSNL Introduces Rs 94 and Rs 95 Plans with 3GB of Data

    module-4-img

    Airtel Platinum Customers to Get Faster 4G Data Speeds: Everything You Need to Know