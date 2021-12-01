Xiaomi HyperCharge 11i to Launch with Single Storage Option and Two-Colour Variants

For quite some time rumours have been going around the launch of the new device by Xiaomi in India. It is being speculated that Xiaomi will launch Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in Indian markets which will be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ launched in China previously this year. The smartphone manufacturer is yet to officially make an announcement about the device, however, rumours about the details of the device have been floating around and speculations suggest that we’re not very far from the launch of the handset.

Details About the Device

According to the rumours, upcoming devices from Xiaomi are expected to be launched before the end of the year, if it is to be believed. The two devices that will be launched by the Chinese smartphone giant are expected to be Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. It has been informed by a tipster that Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will come with only one variant when it comes to storage space on the device. It is expected that the company will launch a single 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage space variant of the said device. It is also anticipated that the device will come in two colour variations namely Camo Green and Stealth Black.

The rebranded version of Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 × 2400 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will also have an additional layer of protection using Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The device will have a punch-hole design on the front to support a 16MP selfie shooter.

The rear camera module of the device features a triple camera setup which consists of a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device is said to operate on MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Further information on the device suggests that the device will have JBL dual stereo speakers. Moreover, the device will have a 4500mAh battery backup supported by 120W fast charge technology. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is said to operate on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.