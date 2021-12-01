Apple Mulls Over New iPhone SE Launch in Q1 2022

Tech-giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch its third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of 2022, according to TrendForce. The report also stated that the company would release four models under the new series, expected to arrive by year’s second half.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 specs

The new iPhone is rumoured to come with 5G connectivity, Apple’s A15 Bionic chip and improved battery life. A15 Bionic is currently Apple’s flagship mobile chip with a Hexa-core SoC with two high-performance cores and two efficiency cores. There may not be many changes in its design, and it is expected to carry a similar display as that of the iPhone SE 2020. It could feature a 4.7-inch display with Apple’s Touch ID on a physical home button and bezels on the top and bottom, all housed in the familiar aluminium body. There are speculations of Apple working on iPhone models with a larger display and hole-punch design but may have to wait until 2023.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 is expected to launch worldwide with the same price tag as that of iPhone SE 2020, i.e., $399. The new iPhone SE 2022 is expected to provide Apple with a strong foothold in the market segment for mid-range 5G smartphones. Apple’s production volume for 2022 is estimated to reach 25-30 million units.

Apple products to look forward to in 2022

A successor to MacBook Air could make its debut by the middle of 2022. There are speculations of changes in design – thin and light-weight – with white bezels around the display and a revamped keyboard.

A new iMac Pro with a 27-inch screen is another expected launch from Apple in 2022. Under the hood, the new 27-inch iMac may feature its latest M1 Pro processor and a mini-LED display with ProMotion capabilities. iPad Pro 2022 is a sure-shot arrival with a new Apple Pencil. Rumours predict a new design language in the device.

Apple’s performance in 2021

Apple released four new iPhone models under the iPhone 13 series in Q3 2021. The total iPhone production of the company thus registered a quarter-to-quarter increase of 22.6% to 51.5 million units. As such, Apple achieved second place in the global ranking.