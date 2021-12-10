WhatsApp to Introduce a Feature Which Will Allow Crypto Transactions

According to a recent report, WhatsApp will soon allow its users to transfer money within WhatsApp chats using cryptocurrency. The social messaging platform is apparently is working on the new payment feature with selected users in the United States. As per reports, the latest feature was rolled out to selected users of the platform a few weeks ago. To better implement this payment feature for its users in the US, WhatsApp has partnered up with Novi, a digital wallet app. Reportedly, Pax Dollars (USDP) will be used by the users which have been created by Paxos Trust Money.

Details of the Feature and How to Use It?

The CEO of Novi, Stephane Kraisel has stated in a recent tweet that with the help of the new Novi feature on WhatsApp, users will now be able to send and receive money securely and spontaneously within WhatsApp chat. He said that there is a new way to try the digital wallet. He added that a limited number of people would be able to send and receive money on WhatsApp through Novi in the US. This would make sending money to friends and family as simple as sending a message.

To send the money through Novi on WhatsApp, users need to follow very simple steps. Firstly, they need to open the chat of the contact they want to send the money to. For Android users, they need to tap on the attach icon available on the dialogue box, whereas iPhone users will need to tap on the plus icon in the chatbox. Then the users will be required to select the payment option. Lastly, on selecting the payment option, users will be prompted with the option to enter the amount they wish to send.

It has also been informed by Novi that WhatsApp will not charge its users for any transaction amount. Furthermore, there will be no limit on how recurrently users can send the money. Novi has also ensured that user data will be secured and privacy settings will not be impacted as the chats will remain end-to-end encrypted. As of now, the WhatsApp Payments feature is available only in India and Brazil, and the US will become the third country to have this feature. However, users in India or Brazil will not be able to send money using cryptocurrency like users in the US.