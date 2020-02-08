WhatsApp Dark Mode Reaches Apple iPhones With Latest Beta Update

Highlights Dark Mode rolled out on WhatsApp Beta for iOS

It is currently limited to users enrolled on WhatsApp Beta TestFlight programme

WhatsApp beta update only compatible with iOS 9 and higher version

WhatsApp’s long-awaited feature, the Dark Mode is finally coming to iOS devices. A new update of WhatsApp Beta for iOS has appeared with dark mode enabled suggesting the feature will roll out for all soon. WhatsApp rolled out the much-touted Dark Mode for Android beta users earlier this year and even stable version users are also noticing the feature in recent times. The feature though limited to beta testers is expected to roll out on the stable version of iOS app soon. iPhone users were so far left out of this exciting feature. Now a latest Macrumors report says the WhatsApp beta with build number 2.20.20 (2.20.30.13) brings Dark Mode to iPhone users. The test notes of WhatsApp for iOS mention the arrival of dark mode, indicating the rollout of the feature for every beta user.

WhatsApp Finally Arrives on Beta Version of iOS

The Dark Mode on iOS is a beta version, and currently, iPhone users who are members of the TestFlight beta testing programme are able to view this feature. In addition, WhatsApp beta update is only compatible with iPhones running iOS 9 and above. To recall, WhatsApp rolled out a dark theme to Android Beta users last month and it was followed by the rollout for stable version users this month. Our OnePlus 7T running Android 10 automatically switched to the dark theme after the latest stable update.

What is WhatsApp Dark Mode ?

The dark mode feature changes the entire theme of the messaging app to black. The mode also additionally helps in saving the battery of the smartphone as it doesn’t emit as much white light as normal mode. This mode is directly beneficial for people who spend a lot of time on their devices as it reduces light emissions and balances colour contrast. The eyes are hence less strained and the health of users remain intact. That said, the dark theme is not entirely dark, instead, it has a grey hue.

WhatsApp Dark Mode is limited to only beta users on Android or iOS. Though it is easy to obtain the Android APK file and sideload WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS users will have to join the WhatsApp TestFlight programme to get the feature. The iOS programme has been currently full for months.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is bringing many more themes for dark mode users. The app unveiled a new feature that enables users to have more colour options than just grey. So when the stable version rolls out the dark feature will be loaded with even new features.

In a WhatsApp version 2.20.31 for the beta users on Android, the app now allows users to choose from six different colour options. The users can choose from purple, brown, mustard, sea-green and blue while using the dark theme. However, only the dark black theme is helpful for saving your battery and not the other colours.