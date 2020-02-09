Vodafone Rs 555 Prepaid Plan Validity Increased to 77 Days as the Telco Brings New Rs 499 Recharge

Highlights Vodafone increased the validity of Rs 555 plan to 77 days

The telco has brought a new Rs 499 prepaid recharge with 1.5GB daily data for 70 days

Vodafone is providing the new plan in various circles

Vodafone has introduced a new prepaid recharge of Rs 499 that joins the company’s 1.5GB daily data plans like Rs 249, Rs 399, Rs 555 and Rs 599. The Rs 499 is the same Rs 555 prepaid recharge which the telco introduced a few weeks ago. The major change has been made to the Rs 555 plan as it now offers benefits for 77 days, up from the earlier 70 days. So the Rs 499 plan takes up the 70 days validity from the Rs 555 prepaid plan. While the newly launched Rs 499 plan is providing benefits for 70 days in the majority of the circles, there are some in which the plan comes with just 60 days validity, whereas the Rs 555 plan offers 70 days validity. One such telecom circle is Bihar. Vodafone has been expanding its prepaid plan portfolio at a rapid pace and the Rs 499 recharge is the latest addition.

Vodafone Rs 499 Prepaid Plan Introduced: Check Benefits Here

There’s no doubt that Vodafone Idea is struggling to provide services in India right now, but that isn’t stopping the telco from bringing new prepaid plans. Vodafone has now brought a new Rs 499 prepaid plan, whereas Idea has launched the same plan in only select circles at the moment. The Rs 499 prepaid recharge joins Vodafone’s other 1.5GB daily data plans like Rs 249, Rs 399, Rs 555 and Rs 599.

Benefits offered by the plan include unlimited voice calling to any network within India, 1.5GB daily data and 100 SMSes per day. Additional benefits of the recharge include Vodafone Play subscription at no extra cost, which also offers ZEE5 Premium content. For the unaware, ZEE5 Premium costs Rs 999 for a one-year subscription and Rs 99 for one month. Voice calling on Vodafone’s Rs 499 prepaid recharge is truly unlimited as the telco is not limiting off-net voice calls to other networks like Reliance Jio.

As mentioned, the Rs 499 plan comes with 70 days of validity in almost all the circles. But in some circles, the plan offers benefits for just 60 days.

Vodafone Revises Rs 555 Prepaid Plan by Adding 7 Days Extra Validity

To recall, Vodafone introduced the Rs 555 prepaid recharge in India a few weeks ago with benefits of 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day for 70 days. Because the newly launched Rs 499 plan offers same benefits, the telco has increased the validity of Rs 555 plan by another seven days, meaning it now provides benefits for a period of 77 days from the date of recharge. So Vodafone customers will have pay extra Rs 55 to avail seven days validity. There’s also the Rs 599 prepaid plan which offers same benefits for 84 days.

In the circles where the Rs 499 plan ships with 60 days validity, the Rs 555 plan is providing 70 days validity. Vodafone prepaid users can check out for the exact validity in their respective circle by heading over the company’s mobile app or website.

1.5GB Daily Data Plans from Vodafone Detailed

With the launch of Rs 499 plan, Vodafone is now offering a total of five prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data. Starting with the Rs 249 plan, it offers 1.5GB data per day for 28 days, followed by the Rs 399 plan with 56 days validity. Then we have the Rs 499 pack that comes with 70 days validity (60 days in some circles). The Rs 555 and Rs 599 prepaid plans offer the same 1.5GB daily data for 77 days and 84 days respectively.

As we have reported earlier, Vodafone also has a Rs 997 prepaid recharge that provides a user 1.5GB data every day for 180 days. But this plan is limited to very few circles and select customers at the moment.