Airtel Digital TV Basepacks Come With Up to 11 Months Recharge Option

Airtel Digital TV has been trying to dominate the DTH sector for a while now, but the operator is receiving inadequate response due to the sub-par Trai tariff regime which came into effect on April 1, 2019. During the quarter, which ended on December 31, 2019, Airtel Digital TV added just over one lakh new customers which explains the entire story. Similar to other DTH operators, Airtel Digital TV has some bouquets on offers and they are called Airtel Digital TV Basepacks. These Basepacks from Airtel Digital TV come with up to 11 months recharge option along with up to 30 days of free service totalling 12 months of service. For example, the Dabbang Sports Pack from Airtel Digital TV costs Rs 290 per month, and for six months, the price is Rs 1,681. For 11 months, the same pack is priced at Rs 3,081 and also comes with 30 days of extra service.

Airtel Digital TV Basepacks Differ in Every State

Airtel Digital TV is providing Basepacks in almost all the states including Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, NESA, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Majority of the Basepacks from Airtel Digital TV are available in long-term recharge option and most of them are also common across all the states. For example, the Value Sports Lite pack which is priced at Rs 332 per month is also available at Rs 1,994 for six months and Rs 3,654 for 11 months. The Basepacks which are available in an 11-month recharge option comes with an extra 30 days of service, which makes it a total of 12 months. And for six months recharge, Airtel Digital TV users get 15 days of extra service and no additional cost.

Users with an active Airtel Digital TV connection can check for the available Basepacks in their region by heading over to the official portal.

Airtel Digital TV Basepacks Also Offer Up to 30 Days of Extra Service

After the new Trai tariff regime became fully active last year, DTH operators removed the majority of the long-term packs and came up with long-term recharge options. Tata Sky has its Cashback offer which offers a user one-month of additional service at no extra cost on 11 months recharge. Dish TV and D2h are also running similar long-term recharge options as part of which users can avail up to 30 days of extra service on 11 months recharge. Similarly, Airtel Digital TV Basepacks also come with an extra 30 days or one month service on 11 months recharge.