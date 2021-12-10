STL Unveils 5G Portfolio in IMC 2021

Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL) today unveiled its 5G portfolio in the ongoing India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2021. STL is building deployment methodologies and a 5G architecture for ensuring seamless wireless and wired connectivity. The company has over 630 patents and aims to transform billions of lives through its digital networks. STL is one of the first indigenous companies with completely homegrown 5G-ready solutions. The company combines the power of optical, virtualisation, wireless, and deployment methodology for building robust 5G infrastructure for the world and India.

STL’s 5G Portfolio

Since high capacity in limited duct space is crucial for 5G networks, STL has developed Opticonn, its optical connectivity solution that includes high fibre count (6912 fibre) Celesta Intelligently Bonded Ribbon [IBR] Cable with StellarTM bend-insensitive fibre and optical interconnect products like IBR compatible Splice enclosures for fast and seamless installation and quality.

Densification of the wireless access networks with open source and programmable radio equipment will be fundamental to 5G and, therefore, on the radio side, STL has launched its Accellus solution that includes 5G multi-band radios co-developed in partnership with Facebook Connectivity, O-RAN compliant indoor small cells, outdoor Wi-Fi 6 radio solutions and RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC).

For faster deployment and intelligent fibre rollout process for 5G backhaul and front-haul, STL’s LEAD 360o deployment methodology is paving the way for 2X faster fiberisation in 5G networks.

Along with its 5G solutions, STL is creating a talent base for seamless and timely 5G deployment. STL Academy, an initiative by the company, has recently signed an MoU with NASSCOM to undertake relevant skills upgradation via training program/s in emerging technologies like 5G for 100,000 youth towards making India a digital talent hub.

Ankit Agrawal, MD, STL, said that the company is proud to call itself a ‘5G-from-India’ solution. According to Agrawal, STL is confident about transforming billions of lives not only in India but across the globe.