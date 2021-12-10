Samsung Might Bring Back “Note” Device With the S22 Series

Various leaks and information about the upcoming flagship from Samsung – Galaxy S22 series have surfaced in the past few months. While the device is expected to launch in February of next year, it was reported earlier that the series would include three new smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, in a recent leak, it has been revealed that the most high-end device of the series, which was being called Galaxy S22 Ultra, could now be dubbed as Samsung Galaxy S22 Note.

The Reason for Bringing Back the Note Device

In a recent tweet, tipster Tron said that S22 Ultra is “dead”, and the next will be S22 Note. If the speculation is true, we could witness the return of now-extinct Samsung Galaxy Note devices. The last time when Samsung released a Note series was back in August of 2020, after which the series was discontinued to make space for the foldable series. But as it turns out Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series are in no way a match to the Note series.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note smartphones have always been an augmented version of the S series models. Not only were these devices ensured to come with the latest hardware and software upgrades from the year, but they also had small upgrades over the S series. The Note devices have always aimed towards enhancing productivity and even came with dedicated S-Pen slots that are still not available in the Galaxy S21 Ultra or Z Fold3.

Samsung Note Series has always been the leading device for the tech giant and has helped them create a massive fan base. The reason for which the series was discontinued has also worked out in favour of the company as the devices from the foldable series are high in demand around the globe. This means that Samsung wouldn’t like to affect the sales of foldable series by launching a new Note series. This could be the reason why Samsung has chosen to launch a Note device with the S22 series and not as a separate series of its own.

As far as the specification details of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which could now become the S22 Note, is concerned, leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra model have already surfaced. The images suggest that the device will have a curved edge, hole punched display. A quad rear camera setup can also be seen in the image of the device, and it is expected that the Galaxy S22 ultra will pack a 108MP camera.