Galaxy S22 Series Camera Specifications Revealed

The Galaxy S22 series by Samsung is expected to be launched in February of next year. As reported earlier, the series will include three new smartphones Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra. It was revealed previously that the Galaxy S22 ultra would pack a 108MP camera on the rear, but now the new information has been unveiled regarding the camera specifications of Galaxy S22 and S22+ models.

The Camera Specs and Other Details

Just like the Galaxy S21 series launched this year, the S22 and S22+ models of the series will have an identical camera setup both on the front and back of the device. It is speculated that both the device will feature a triple rear camera setup and a selfie shooter as a part of the camera module. The cameras on the back will include a 50MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The devices will also feature a 10MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. The selfie shooter on the devices will have a 10MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The newly revealed information has also provided the details on the screen size of the devices. The Samsung Galaxy S22 is set to feature 6.06 inches screen, whereas Galaxy S22+ will have a larger 6.55-inch screen.

Earlier, leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra model have already surfaced. The images suggest that the device will have a curved edge, hole punched display. A quad rear camera setup can also be seen in the image of the device, and it is also rumoured that the device will have a devoted space for an S Pen.

Moreover, as reported earlier, leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be equipped with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 898 processor for the countries of the US, Africa, and Asia. However, the device will operate on Exynos 2200 chipset in South Korea and other parts of the globe. Both the chipmakers haven’t launched their upcoming flagship processors yet. Exynos 2200 is expected to arrive next year, whereas Qualcomm is expected to unveil its Snapdragon 898 by the end of November.