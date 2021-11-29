Reliance Jio Might be Working on Two New Products for 2022

The month of October witnessed the launch of the JioPhone Next smartphone by Reliance Jio in India. Now, as the reports come in, it is speculated that the company is working on two new devices to launch in the foreseeable future. These two devices will be consumer electronics products and, to be precise, a Smart TV and a new tablet. Both these products are expected to be launched next year.

What Could The Two Jio Devices Offer?

The reports from 91mobiles suggest that Reliance Jio is working on launching a brand new Jio Tablet and Jio TV in India in 2022. The rumours also suggest that the telecom giant is also working on laptops along with these two products. The tipster only revealed the information about the expected production of the new tablet and Smart TV and unfortunately, no specification details about these devices were provided.

However, it is anticipated that the new tablet from Jio could run on PragatiOS out of the box. PragatiOS is the operating system that was built in partnership with Google for the JioPhone Next by the company. This operating system is also powered by Android. Moreover, the tablet can be expected to have a larger screen size, and the processor for the device could include an entry-level chipset from Qualcomm as Jio is already in partnership with the American chipmaker giant. Just like other products, the new tablet could also be expected to have a hard-hitting price range.

Coming to the Jio Tv, it can be speculated that the company will be designing a device that could support multiple OTT platforms. It is to be noted that Jio already provides subscriptions to various OTT platforms via its JioFiber broadband services. It won’t come as a surprise if the telco decides to bundle the new Smart TV with JioFiber to provide users with a large variety of entertainment options. Other than it is expected that the Smart TV from Jio could come in various size options designed according to the needs of the consumers. Both of these products will aid Jio to take a step ahead in the direction of diversifying its products catalogue.