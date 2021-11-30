BSNL Withdraws 100GB at Rs 499 Plan, Introduces New Quarterly Payment Scheme

The new quarterly payment scheme will provide users with 15 days extra validity if they subscribe to Rs 599, Rs 799 and Rs 999 broadband plans for three months.

Highlights:

  • BSNL 200GB CUL Bharat Fibre CS358 offers 50 Mbps download speed till 200GB.
  • BSNL quarterly payment scheme applies to Rs 599, Rs 799 and Rs 999 fibre plans.
  • The plans are announced on a promotional basis for 90 days.

BSNL
The state-run telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) discontinued its Rs 499 broadband plan that offered 100GB of data. Although the existing customers of the plan will continue, the telecom operator will make efforts to migrate them to other regular BSNL fibre broadband plans. This pan-India plan was first introduced in early May 2021 and offered 10 Mbps download speed up to 40GB with a post-FUP download speed of 512 Kbps.

BSNL 200GB CUL Fibre Plan

BSNL is also giving a circle-specific FTTH plan in Kerala. Dubbed as 200GB CUL Bharat Fibre CS358, the plan offers 50 Mbps download speed till 200GB and a 2 Mbps post- FUP limit of 200GB. The fixed monthly rental for this plan is Rs 499.

BSNL Quarterly Payment Scheme

In other developments, BSNL introduced a new quarterly payment scheme for its fibre plans of Rs 599, Rs 799 and Rs 999. The new scheme will allow customers to avail extra validity for 15 days for the plans without any additional cost. The users can pay for one of these fibre plans for three months to get 15 days of extra validity. The payment scheme is valid until January 23, 2022.

BSNL Fibre Basic Plus, charged Rs 599, gives the users 3300GB of data with 60 Mbps speed and unlimited domestic calls. On exhausting the data limit, the speed will get reduced to 2 Mbps.

BSNL Fibre Value pack of Rs 799 broadband plan offers 100 Mbps speed till 3300GB data. Post-FUP limit, the speed will get reduced to 2 Mbps.

BSNL Fibre Premium Plan of Rs 999 broadband plan offers 200 Mbps speed for 3300GB, after which the speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps. The customers of this plan also get a free membership to Disney+ Hotstar. The subscription will be cancelled if the user opts out of this fiber plan. In addition, the user will get an unlimited voice calling facility with this plan.

The plans are announced on a promotional basis for 90 days, after which the plan will either be extended or discarded.

