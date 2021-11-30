Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300 After Tariff Hikes

The first and foremost plan under Rs 300 provided by Airtel is the truly unlimited calling plan which comes at a cost of Rs 155. The validity period of this pack is for 24 days. Along with the unlimited calls, users also get a total of 1GB of internet data with this plan.

Highlights

  • Rs 239 prepaid plan from Airtel provides unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.
  • Additional benefits include a free trial of mobile edition Amazon Prime Video and access to Wynk Music along with some others.
  • Users get 1.5GB of data per day with Rs 299 prepaid plan.

Airtel Prepaid Plans The recent price hikes by the telcos of the country have been the talk of the town. The major telecom companies have increased the tariff for their prepaid plans. The telco giant Airtel has also surged tariffs for its prepaid plans by around 25%. Reports suggest that the changes in these tariffs will pave way for telecom companies to invest in 5G mobile services over the medium term. In this article, we are going to look at the updated prepaid plans provided by Airtel after the price hike under Rs 300.

The New Prepaid Plans

The first and foremost plan under Rs 300 provided by Airtel is the truly unlimited calling plan which comes at a cost of Rs 155. The validity period of this pack is for 24 days. Along with the unlimited calls, users also get a total of 1GB of internet data with this plan. Users can send a total of 300 SMS with this plan and also receive a free trial of the mobile edition Amazon Prime Video. The next plan from Airtel comes at a price tag of Rs 179 and also provides the unlimited calling option for a validity period of 28 days. Users get a total of 2GB of internet data along with the subscription to a free trial of mobile edition Amazon Prime Video. Users also get 300 SMS with this plan. It is to be noted that post 300 SMS for both the above plans, Airtel charges Rs 1 for every SMS sent. The next plan on the list is Rs 239 prepaid plan. This plan provides unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Moreover, users also get 1GB of internet data per day and the validity period of the plan is 24 days. Additional benefits include a free trial of mobile edition Amazon Prime Video and access to Wynk Music. The fourth plan in the list is quite similar to the above. This plan comes at a cost of Rs 265 and provides unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day as well. Subscribers also get 1GB of internet data per day just as above, however, the validity period of this plan is for 28 days. The additional benefit includes the same free trial of mobile edition Amazon Prime Video and access to Wynk Music. Lastly is the plan that comes just under Rs 300. This plan which comes at a price mark of Rs 299 provides unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Users get 1.5GB of data per day and the validity period of this plan is 28 days. Along with Amazon Prime Video and Wynk Music, this plan offers some additional benefits like access to Shaw Academy and free hellotunes.

