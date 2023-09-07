Vyve Broadband Acquires Commercial Arm of ATC Broadband in Vidalia, Georgia



High-speed internet and communication solutions provider Vyve Broadband has announced the successful acquisition of the commercial arm of ATC Broadband in the Vidalia, Georgia area. This expansion includes the cities of Swainsboro, Lyons, and Vidalia as well as Emanuel County, Toombs County, and Montgomery County.

Strengthening Regional Presence

On Wednesday, Vyve Broadband announced that this acquisition will further strengthen its presence in the region, expand its commercial offerings, and enhance its ability to serve commercial customers.

Expressing excitement about this development, Vyve Broadband stated, "This acquisition represents a significant milestone for Vyve Broadband. We are delighted to welcome ATC Broadband's commercial customers into the Vyve family. Our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service will ensure that these businesses continue to thrive in today's competitive landscape."

Seamless Transition for Customers

The transition for acquired commercial customers aims to be seamless, with no service disruptions. Vyve will collaborate closely with former ATC Broadband commercial customers to introduce a range of tailored services and solutions as the integration process begins.

Vyve Broadband closes acquisition of CCB assets in Oklahoma

In another development, on Tuesday, Vyve Broadband confirmed the successful acquisition of the network and assets of Community Cable and Broadband (CCB), serving Skiatook, Oklahoma, and surrounding areas. This acquisition is expected to enhance and expand Vyve's significant presence in Oklahoma.

Vyve Broadband plans to immediately upgrade CCB's network to enable the delivery of Vyve Gig internet speeds to these new communities. The deal, initially announced in July this year, includes digital network assets in Avant, Barnsdall, Collinsville, Hominy, Oilton, Skiatook, Sperry, and Yale.