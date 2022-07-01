Vodafone Idea Users Can Get 30 Days of Mobile Service Under Rs 200

If you are a Vodafone Idea (Vi) customer, you can get 30 days of mobile service validity for Rs 200. There’s a very simple way in which any Vi customer can do this despite higher tariffs. Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been enhancing its network services in many parts of the country including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh West, Uttarakhand and more. This means, that the telco’s customers will now get better connectivity resulting in an improved voice calling and data experience. However, because of higher tariffs, consumers are a little agitated. If you are looking for a method to keep your Vi SIM active at the lowest monthly cost possible, there’s a way.

Vodafone Idea Rs 98 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea is offering its Rs 98 prepaid plan with a total validity of 15 days. Now this plan, if purchased twice will give you 30 days of validity. Note that you don’t need to queue the recharges. But you can purchase it once and then again when the validity is over. So, in every 15 days, the consumer only needs to spend Rs 98 to get this plan. This means, that in a month of 30 days, the consumer would have to spend Rs 196 against which they will get active services for 30 days. This is not a bad deal.

This plan offers truly unlimited voice calling benefit. There are no SMS benefits but users do get 200MB of data. But there’s always the option of recharging with an add-on 4G data pack if additional data is required. There are no other benefits associated with this plan.

This plan still benefits Vi as it can get at least low-paying consumers to spend close to Rs 200 in a month on its services. Vi also earns some money here and the consumer can also save some to keep his/her SIM active making it a win-win situation for everyone.