Vodafone Idea Brings New Rs 248 Plan with OTT Benefits: Get Details

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea's Rs 248 plan comes with 1 month of validity (again, note that this is not service validity, since this is a data voucher). The plan offers 6GB of data and access to Vi Movies & TV (MTV) Pro susbcription.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), a prominent Indian telecom operator has brought a new prepaid plan for its customers.
  • The plan costs Rs 248 and is now available in all telecom circles in the country.
  • A data voucher is a plan you recharge with when you want a data boost over your existing base prepaid plan.

Follow Us

vodafone idea brings new rs 248 plan

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), a prominent Indian telecom operator has brought a new prepaid plan for its customers. The plan costs Rs 248 and is now available in all telecom circles in the country. Note that this is not a regular service validity prepaid plan, instead, is a data voucher. A data voucher is a plan you recharge with when you want a data boost over your existing base prepaid plan. Thus, you will need to have an active service validity plan if you are thinking of recharging with the new Rs 248 plan. Another highlight of this plan is that it comes with OTT (over-the-top) benefits at no additional cost. Let's take a look at its benefits.




Read More - Vi MTV Plans Listed and Explained, Starts at Rs 154 Per Month

Vodafone Idea Rs 248 Plan Benefits

Vodafone Idea's Rs 248 plan comes with 1 month of validity (again, note that this is not service validity, since this is a data voucher). The plan offers 6GB of data and access to Vi Movies & TV (MTV) Pro susbcription. The Vi MTV Pro subscription costs Rs 202 per month on a standalone basis. So basically, if you subtract Rs 202 from Rs 248, you are left with Rs 46. This is the amount of money, you are essentially paying for 6GB of data, which is not bad if you wanted both the OTT subscription and a data voucher.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Launches OTT Subscription Bundled Plans With Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV

The OTT benefits are Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, FanCode, Klikk, Manorama Max, Chaupal, Playflix, Nammaflix, Distro TV, Shemaroo Me, Hungama, YuppTV, NexGTV, and Pocket Films.

So there are plenty of OTT benefits, and the content can be played in both your TV and mobile phone. If you want, you can also purchase Vi MTV subscriptions on a standalone basis. There are three types of OTT plans here - Vi MTV Mobile, Vi MTV Pro, and Vi MTV Plus.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Vi can be profitable with double data plans in circles like Mumbai, Gujarat, Kerala, MPCG, Maharashtra. They just need to…

Bharti Airtel Prepays Rs 7,904 Crore to DoT, Clears 2012,…

TheAndroidFreak :

Jio holds 100Mhz of 3500Mhz everywhere in India. What are you talking?

Bharti Airtel Prepays Rs 7,904 Crore to DoT, Clears 2012,…

Faraz :

But without service validity.. will internet work ?

Vi MTV Plans Listed and Explained, Starts at Rs 154…

Faraz :

Oh.. So 1k+ crore is just interest in compound as 10%. That is very high I think, it should have…

Bharti Airtel Prepays Rs 7,904 Crore to DoT, Clears 2012,…

Shivraj Roy :

Different topic but related to vi so 4g users can recharge with 1rs pack to get the free 10gb data…

Vi MTV Plans Listed and Explained, Starts at Rs 154…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments