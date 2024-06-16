Vodafone Idea Brings New Rs 248 Plan with OTT Benefits: Get Details

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), a prominent Indian telecom operator has brought a new prepaid plan for its customers. The plan costs Rs 248 and is now available in all telecom circles in the country. Note that this is not a regular service validity prepaid plan, instead, is a data voucher. A data voucher is a plan you recharge with when you want a data boost over your existing base prepaid plan. Thus, you will need to have an active service validity plan if you are thinking of recharging with the new Rs 248 plan. Another highlight of this plan is that it comes with OTT (over-the-top) benefits at no additional cost. Let's take a look at its benefits.









Vodafone Idea Rs 248 Plan Benefits

Vodafone Idea's Rs 248 plan comes with 1 month of validity (again, note that this is not service validity, since this is a data voucher). The plan offers 6GB of data and access to Vi Movies & TV (MTV) Pro susbcription. The Vi MTV Pro subscription costs Rs 202 per month on a standalone basis. So basically, if you subtract Rs 202 from Rs 248, you are left with Rs 46. This is the amount of money, you are essentially paying for 6GB of data, which is not bad if you wanted both the OTT subscription and a data voucher.

The OTT benefits are Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, FanCode, Klikk, Manorama Max, Chaupal, Playflix, Nammaflix, Distro TV, Shemaroo Me, Hungama, YuppTV, NexGTV, and Pocket Films.

So there are plenty of OTT benefits, and the content can be played in both your TV and mobile phone. If you want, you can also purchase Vi MTV subscriptions on a standalone basis. There are three types of OTT plans here - Vi MTV Mobile, Vi MTV Pro, and Vi MTV Plus.