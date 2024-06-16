Skyband Enhances VSAT Network in Saudi Arabia With Hughes

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Luna Space Telecommunications Purchases Jupiter System Gateway and Terminals to Expand Services and Reach.

Highlights

  • Skyband Holding acquires Hughes Jupiter System Gateway and 1,200 terminals.
  • Upgrade aims to enhance network speed, throughput, and mobility services.
  • Latest Jupiter technology features software-defined networking and dynamic reconfiguration.

Saudi Arabia’s Skyband Enhances VSAT Network With Hughes
Hughes Network Systems, an EchoStar company, announced that Saudi Arabian service provider Luna Space Telecommunications, under Skyband Holding, has purchased a Jupiter System Gateway and 1,200 Hughes Jupiter Terminals. This purchase aims to upgrade Skyband's VSAT network, enabling higher speeds, greater throughput, and new mobility services to reach even more of the kingdom's unserved and underserved areas, and to introduce a new mobility offering, Hughes Network Systems said in a statement.

Also Read: Nilesat Selects Hughes Jupiter System for Satellite Broadband Connectivity in Egypt




VSAT Systems

VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) is a satellite communication system that serves home and business users. A VSAT system includes a small dish antenna and transceiver equipment that sends and receives signals from satellites. These systems provide internet, data, voice, and video communication services, particularly in remote or underserved areas where traditional terrestrial communication infrastructure is not available or is too costly to deploy.

Hughes Jupiter System

Commenting on the development, Hughes said, "The Hughes Jupiter System is the de facto standard for satellite implementations worldwide. By upgrading to the latest Jupiter System technology, Skyband will be able to attract new customers and bring new capabilities to market," noting that Skyband has been a customer of Hughes for over a decade.

Also Read: OneWeb Technologies, Hughes Awarded US Space Force Contract for LEO Services

Skyband’s Strategic Expansion

Skyband provides satellite network infrastructure through multiple hubs to the corporate and government sectors in Saudi Arabia. By migrating its existing network to the more efficient Hughes network, Skyband will expand into new government, financial, and oil and gas markets and offer new features such as software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN), the official release said.

Hughes said the latest Jupiter technology incorporates software-defined satellite networking and dynamic in-route reconfiguration for the highest possible efficiency. Additionally, the Jupiter terminal has a new "system on a chip," which supports higher speeds and more services.

